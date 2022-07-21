Tube's Central line to close tonight after staff sickness as commuters face mass disruption

21 July 2022, 13:56 | Updated: 21 July 2022, 14:12

The Central line will shut tonight
The Central line will shut tonight. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

London Underground's Central line will shut later today because of staff at its control room falling ill.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Tube line is among the busiest and the rush-hour closure will cause serious disruption for commuters travelling east and west through the centre of the capital.

Greater Anglia, the train company that serves Liverpool Street and Stratford stations, said it will close from 5pm and completely shut by 6.30pm.

Transport for London has not issued an alert but a spokesman confirmed the route, which runs from Epping, Essex to West Ruislip, in west London, through the centre of London, will close early.

Read more: Hundreds of Channel migrants have gone missing from hotels, report finds

Before the closure was confirmed a central line driver posted on Twitter: "Just heard that Central line may be suspended this evening due to staff shortage at Wood Lane control room (sickness).

"Last train approx 18:00 EB White City & WB Liverpool St.

"Possible Leytonstone - Epping & Hainault shuttles if they can find enough staff."

One Twitter user said: "A major tube line in central London is being closed down during the rush hour on a working day. This is not acceptable and resource issues need properly addressed."

Read more: 'Absolute nightmare': Half a million Brits set to miss holidays due to passport delays

Another person posted on Twitter: "How is this possible… do you have zero resilience or zero business continuity planning for sickness?"

And one user said: "What kind of a joke is this @MayorofLondon, closing the Central Line at 5.30pm today, a normal working day — stranding unsuspecting commuters at four hours’ notice!! Unprofessional."

Shadow health secretary West Streeting: "This is a totally unacceptable level of service from @TfL. I will be raising this with the TFL Commissioner, Deputy Mayor for Transport and Mayor of London. Passengers deserve better."

This article is being updated

