Chancellor Rishi Sunak introduces new puppy

1 July 2021, 10:14 | Updated: 1 July 2021, 10:22

Rishi Sunak introduced his new Labrador puppy
Rishi Sunak introduced his new Labrador puppy. Picture: Rishi Sunak

By Daisy Stephens

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has introduced his new puppy - a Labrador named Nova.

Mr Sunak introduced the new addition on Twitter. Nova earned the chancellor over 15,000 likes.

Nova will be joining Dilyn, the prime minister's dog, and Larry, the resident cat at Number 10.

An unofficial Twitter account for Larry suggested he was less than pleased with the news.

Larry the cat arrived in Downing Street from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home 10 years ago this year.

In his time as chief mouser, he has been a companion to three prime ministers - David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Rescue dog Dilyn is a much newer addition, having joined Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson in 2019.

