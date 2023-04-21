Woman who went viral for shouting 'Chanel!' after losing pet parrot charged over £800k cannabis smuggling plot

21 April 2023, 18:55

Hannah has been charged over cannabis smuggling
Hannah has been charged over cannabis smuggling. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

A woman who went viral on social media as she called for her missing parrot has been charged in connection with a six-figure cannabis smuggling operation.

Sandra Hannah, 43, was a social media sensation in 2020 when she posted a video of her repeatedly shouting "Chanel!", the name of her pet bird.

The meme endured online for months after and it still occasionally resurfaces.

Merseyside Police has charged her and Ian Hannah, 55, on suspicion of importing £792,000-worth of cannabis.

They are also accused of possessing criminal property.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Over the past two days there has been a joint operation between Operation Pelican, Sefton investigations team and the National Crime Agency which has resulted in two adults being charged with the importation of 237.6kg of Cannabis Resin from Spain.

Read more: Two activists who shut down Dartford Bridge for 17 hours in eco-protest jailed for more than five years

Hannah went viral on social media over a video of her calling for her pet parrot
Hannah went viral on social media over a video of her calling for her pet parrot. Picture: Facebook

"This has been valued at approximately £792,000.

"Ian Hannah, 55, and Sandra Hannah, 43, of Cumberland Gate, Netherton have both been charged with importation of cannabis and possession of criminal property.

"Hannah and Hannah have been remanded and will appear before Magistrates' Court this morning."

Hannah was previously reunited with her pet parrot, Chanel Chanellington, after her video appeal.

She said in a follow up video: "If it wasn't for you, we wouldn't have found her."

