Breaking News

Channel 4 will remain publicly owned as government scraps privatisation plan, confirming LBC exclusive

5 January 2023, 11:29 | Updated: 5 January 2023, 12:16

Michelle Donelan has confirmed Channel 4 will no longer be privatised
Michelle Donelan has confirmed Channel 4 will no longer be privatised. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The government has confirmed Channel 4 will remain publicly owned.

As revealed exclusively by The News Agent's yesterday, Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan wrote to the Prime Minister recommending the Government drops its plans to privatise Channel 4.

Announcing the U-turn, Ms Donelan said: "Channel 4 is a British success story and a linchpin of our booming creative industries.

"After reviewing the business case and engaging with the relevant sectors I have decided that Channel 4 should not be sold.

"This announcement will bring huge opportunities across the UK with Channel 4's commitment to double their skills investment to £10m and double the number of jobs outside of London.

"The package will also safeguard the future of our world leading independent production sector.

"We will work closely with them to add new protections such as increasing the amount of content C4C must commission from independent producers."

Culture secretary Michelle Donelan confirmed the news this morning
Culture secretary Michelle Donelan confirmed the news this morning. Picture: Getty

Channel 4 said it welcomes the government's decision to keep Channel 4 in public ownership and "safely in the hands of the British people".

Alex Mahon, Chief Executive of Channel 4, said: “The principle of public ownership for Channel 4 is now set for the foreseeable future, a decision which allows us to be even more of a power in the digital world.“

"Channel 4 is innovative, editorially brilliant and loved by audiences that others don’t reach, most of all the young and underrepresented. In the analogue world, we did this spectacularly. Now, in the digital era, we are doing it again.

"Working with the world-leading TV and film producers of the UK, we continue to give birth to ideas that thrill audiences and change perspectives globally.

“Five years ago, we committed to representing the whole of the UK on screen and to growing our impact across the Nations and Regions. Most recently, we took on the job of removing obstacles for young people who thought a career in this industry was somehow not for them.

“I am personally delighted that we will be able to do more, making positive change for the people that others don’t fight for. We will move faster, invest more, take more risks, break down barriers and push boundaries; getting up to do that every day is an utter privilege for those of us lucky enough to work at Channel 4.”

Channel 4's privatisation was proposed by Boris Johnson's government
Channel 4's privatisation was proposed by Boris Johnson's government. Picture: Getty

The decision to take the broadcaster out of public ownership was announced under the tenure of her predecessor, Nadine Dorries, who led the move during Boris Johnson's premiership.

In an exclusive for The News Agents podcast, the letter by Ms Donelan says she has "concluded that pursuing a sale at this point is not the right decision and there are better ways to secure C4C's (Channel 4 Corporation) sustainability and that of the independent production sector".

She added that its role in supporting the independent production sector "would be very disrupted by a sale at a time when growth and economic stability are our priorities".

After the revelation yesterday, shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said the "Conservatives' vendetta against Channel 4 was always wrong for Britain."

Ms Powell tweeted: "The Conservatives' vendetta against Channel 4 was always wrong for Britain, growth in our creative economy and a complete waste of everyone's time.

"Our broadcasting and creative industries lead the world, yet this Government has hamstrung them with this total distraction."

Ms Donelan’s predecessor Nadine Dorries, who championed the channel's privatisation, tweeted: “Three years of a progressive Tory government being washed down the drain. Levelling up, dumped.

"Social care reform, dumped. Keeping young and vulnerable people safe online, watered down. A bonfire of EU leg, not happening. Sale of C4 giving back £2b reversed. Replaced with what?”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The leak comes ahead of Spare's release next week

Harry brands William his 'arch nemesis' and says he has always been in competition with 'beloved brother'

Singer Theophilus London

Rapper Theophilus London ‘safe and well’ after ‘vanishing for months’

AMX-10 RC tanks

Ukraine to get French combat vehicles in ‘first’ such move

The mugshot of Shaun Aver wearing a Greggs jumper went viral online as police attempted to track him down

Stitched up: viral mugshot of sex offender wearing Greggs bakery jumper leads to criminal's arrest

The Admiral Gorshkov

Russian warship armed with hypersonic missiles that 'can beat any defence system' set to pass through English Channel

Pope Francis, centre, attends a funeral mass next to the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by Pope

Taliban fighters check a so-called Islamic State group house destroyed in the ongoing conflict between the two in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday January 5 2023

Afghan Taliban kill eight in raids of so-called Islamic State hideouts

Police tape surrounds the crime scene in Enoch, Utah, where eight members of a family were found dead from gunshot wounds

Five children among eight relatives found shot dead in Utah home

Elisangela Tinem

Mum killed by stray firework that got stuck in her clothes and exploded on New Year’s Eve

The Labour leader spoke of the need for a "decade of renewal" and a "new approach to politics" as part of his speech

Keir Starmer attempts to transform Labour's 'big spender' image as he pledges to introduce a 'Take Back Control' bill

Republican Kevin McCarthy

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy repeatedly voted down for House speaker role

Last year was the warmest on record

2022 was warmest year in history: Met Office says average temperature topped 10C for first time since records began

The funeral of pope Benedict took place in Vatican City on Thursday morning

Farewell to a Pope: 100,000 mourners descend on Vatican City for historic funeral of Benedict XVI

Prince Harry said 'a lot can happen' between now and his father's coronation

'The ball is in their court': Harry says he won't stay silent and refuses to commit to attending Charles' coronation

Mark Drakeford stayed in Qatar for three nights alongside the Welsh economy minister

Outrage as Mark Drakeford accepts five-star hotel stay from Qatar government for World Cup

Harry claims his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton encouraged him to wear the Nazi costume in 2005.

Harry claims William and Kate told him to wear infamous Nazi costume and 'howled with laughter' when they saw it

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate was 'arrested in the UK on suspicion of sexual assault' after running sordid webcam shows in dingy Luton flat
A woman looks after her elderly relative lying on a stretcher as patients receive intravenous drips in the emergency ward of a hospital in Beijing

Patients left in corridors after beds run out at Beijing hospital as Covid hits

Prince Harry's explosive memoir is set to release next week

'Don't make my final years a misery' Charles' plea to warring William and Harry after Duke of Edinburgh's funeral
The coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is brought to St Peter’s Square for a funeral mass at the Vatican

Thousands pour into St Peter’s for funeral of Benedict XVI

Jeremy Renner suffered massive injuries in the incident

Jeremy Renner's 'chest collapsed' in horror accident as he was crushed by seven-ton snow plough, emergency call reveals
Members of the Aslef union are going on strike

'Tragic Thursday' on the rails: Just one in five trains run with none at all in parts of the UK after drivers walkout
Sean Patterson was killed on Monday

Shooting of British man Sean Patterson in Jamaica was 'contract killing ordered in UK', police say
William allegedly attacked Harry

Harry claims William 'attacked' him and knocked him to the floor in a row about Meghan, new book extract claims
A person shelters from the rain on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles

Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power

Sir Keir will respond to Rishi Sunak's blueprint for Britain

Starmer to promise 'decade of national renewal' after Sunak pledges to halve inflation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Briens 5 HUGE pledges

In the spirit of Rishi Sunak, James O'Brien pitches five HUGE pledges of his own

James O'Brien

'Sunak's like a supply teacher desperately trying to be cool or Will from The Inbetweeners', says James O'Brien
Rachel Reeves wealth tax

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves reveals she doesn't 'have any plans to introduce wealth taxes'
Nick Ferrari LBC

'Can we just bring back cottage hospitals!': Nick Ferrari calls for retro solution to NHS bed blocking
Tom Swarbs

'Increasing workers wages would cause the greatest unkindness to everyone', says Defence Minister
Caller ‘involved’ in scams received ‘karma’ when his father was defrauded

Caller ‘involved’ in scams received ‘karma’ when his father was defrauded

Nighttime story

Shelagh Fogarty displeased by Mr Sunak's 'boring' and 'head boy' toned speech

James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights
Nick Ferrari 04/12/22

'It would have been an utter waste of my time': Nick Ferrari ridicules Sunak's plan for pupils to study maths up to 18
Nick Ferrari LBC

Nurse who treated Nick Ferrari strongly disagrees with his NHS stance

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit