Chaos as burst water main floods six houses and nearby fire station in south east London

6 January 2023, 12:00 | Updated: 6 January 2023, 12:02

Six homes have flooded
Six homes have flooded. Picture: Twitter/LondonFire

By Kieran Kelly

South East London was thrown into chaos this morning after a water main burst, flooding six houses and forcing schools to shut.

Homes across Greenwich have been left without water as Thames Water works to fix the pipe on Eltham Road. The burst water main has also flooded Lee Green fire station on Eltham Road.

In total, six houses flooded - including three basements - with around 20cm of water.

Footage posted by the London Fire Brigade on Twitter shows firefighters rescuing residents in boats.

Blackheath High School has been forced to shut, with a statement from the school reading: "There is a major Thames Water flood affecting the surrounding area and our school. Both Junior School and Senior School have unfortunately had to close."

The Conservatoire, a nearby arts centre, has also closed temporarily due to the flooding.

Read More: British teen drowns in Portugal after getting caught in beach riptide with two friends

Read More: London is 'fantastically safe city', Met chief insists as homicide rate drops

A spokesperson for Thames Water said: "We’re really sorry if you have low pressure or no water following a large burst pipe early this morning on the A20 Eltham Road, in SE12.

"We’re on site and working to shut off flow from the burst. Once we’ve done this, supplies should start to return to the affected area. "We’d also like to apologise to drivers affected by the closure of the A20."

The postcodes with no water or low pressure are: SE3, SE7, SE9, SE10, SE12, SE13 and SE15.

The water main burst in the early hours of this morning
The water main burst in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Twitter/LondonFire
Lee Green fire station has flooded
Lee Green fire station has flooded. Picture: Twitter/LondonFire

A statement from the London Fire Brigade reads: "Crews are working to divert flood water after a water main ruptured, flooding an area of around 600m x 200m.

"Three basement flats have been flooded to a depth of around 20cm and the fire station has also been affected by flood water.The brigade was called at 0438.

"Fire crews from Lewisham, Eltham, East Greenwich and surrounding fire stations are at the scene."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A view of the scene after a construction crane fell on to the Melhustorget shopping centre in Melhus, Norway

One person dead as crane falls on to shopping centre in Norway during high winds

Drivers and pedestrians alike have been warned they could face a £2,500 fine for writing on dirty vehicles.

Drivers warned writing two-words on dirty vehicles could land them in court with a £2,500 fine

A firefighter passes by the dead body of a firefighter killed in the Russian shelling of the fire station in Kherson, Ukraine, on the Orthodox Christmas Eve

Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid suspicion of motives

The Top 10 UK locations where asking prices rose the most have been revealed

House price hike: Top 10 locations where asking prices skyrocketed in 2022

Kenyan members and supporters of the LGTB community wear masks to preserve their anonymity as they stage a protest in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2014

Kenyan LGBT activist’s body found in metal box

Nurses could be willing to accept a lower pay deal than their original demand

Nurses union boss urges government to 'meet them halfway' with 10% pay rise offer

Harry said he 'tried not to care' about the change, but couldn't help it

Harry 'hurt' after Camilla transformed his bedroom into her dressing room

Brigitte Macron showed the French culture minister a design resembling a “phallus with golden balls”

French president's wife proposed ‘phallus and golden balls’ for Notre Dame rebuild

Vialli played for and managed Chelsea

Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli dies aged 58 after cancer battle

Prince Harry has been criticised for his comments about killing people in Afghanistan

'They were not chess pieces': Prince Harry accused of 'war crimes' by Taliban leaders after admitting killing 25 fighters
French Montana was recording a music video in Miami at the time of the shooting

Gunfire at French Montana music video shoot - 10 injured as rapper performs in Miami

One victim reported waking up and finding as much as £98,000 missing from their accounts.

Man wakes to find £98k stolen from bank account after 'drink spiked' in Soho strip club

Costa da Caparica beach, south of Lisbon

British teen drowns in Portugal after getting caught in beach riptide with two friends

Wet weather is set to sweep across the UK this weekend

Snow, rain and gale force winds set to blast Britain as country braces for washout weekend

Harry claims William physically attacked him, leaving cuts in his back after falling on a dog bowl

'He wanted me to hit him back': Harry says he saw 'red mist' in William during physical attack

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, from the west rim of the summit caldera, looking east

Summit crater glows as Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again

Latest News

See more Latest News

Terminal C at Orlando International Airport

Universal plans to build rail stop in Orlando’s tourism hub

Mark Rowley with Sadiq Khan

London is 'fantastically safe city', Met chief insists as homicide rate drops

Dalika White Lezama is missing

Kidnapping fears after British girl, 13, disappears on Caribbean holiday, as 'beyond desperate' family beg for help
Prince Harry revealed his final words to the Queen

Harry reveals his final words to the Queen in bombshell memoir Spare as Palace keeps tight-lipped
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as he leaves the House floor

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy fails for third day in bitter House speaker fight

Shania Twain has spoken more about the abuse she suffered aged 10

'I'm gonna face that fear': Shania Twain speaks out over being abused by her stepfather aged 10
The royals have stayed quiet about Harry's memoir

Sex, drugs and a royal row: Palace stays silent as Harry unleashes bombshell revelations in new memoir Spare
Obit Oldest Person in US

Iowa woman believed to be oldest in US dies aged 115

The US Capitol in Washington

Stalemate continues as McCarthy fails again to win House speakership

This October 17 2019 frame grab from video provided by the Mexican government shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez at the moment of his detention, in Culiacan, Mexico

Mexico arrests son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ ahead of Biden visit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

Prince Harry in his military uniform

Prince Harry’s revelations remind caller of ‘painful and distressing destruction of my family’
‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations
Nick

'It's not acceptable': Tom Swarbrick gives his take on rail workers strikes

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr says Keir Starmer is doubling down on 'Gordon Brown' approach in attempt to 'change' politics
'At what point does political negligence become criminal?': Carol Vorderman criticises Rishi Suank

Carol Vorderman slams Rishi Suank after 'maths until 18' plan

James O'Briens 5 HUGE pledges

In the spirit of Rishi Sunak, James O'Brien pitches five HUGE pledges of his own

James O'Brien

'Sunak's like a supply teacher desperately trying to be cool or Will from The Inbetweeners', says James O'Brien
Rachel Reeves wealth tax

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves reveals she doesn't 'have any plans to introduce wealth taxes'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit