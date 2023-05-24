'Chaos' at Manchester Airport as power outage leaves passengers 'missing flights due to queues'

Passengers were left stranded at a Manchester Airport terminal on Wednesday morning as their "flights left without them" following a power outage. Picture: Facebook / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Passengers were left stranded at a Manchester Airport terminal on Wednesday morning as their "flights left without them" following a power outage.

Passengers reported chaos at Terminal 3 on Wednesday morning, with some flights delayed and holidaymakers stuck in long queues.

One passenger said he watched the flight he was supposed to be on "fly over" his head, with holidaymakers saying they faced issues at check-in following the outage.

One passenger, Meghan, said she arrived at the airport at 7am to catch a 10am Ryanair flight to Tenerife, but was stuck in queues and missed it.

"@askryanair @Ryanair @manairport @MENnewsdesk supposed to fly to Tenerife at 10am. Got here at 7am &waited for desk to open," she tweeted.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

"Power cut at airport so stuck trying to check luggage in. Plane has gone. What are we supposed to do? Nobody has come to advise us. It's my birthday today!"

Another passenger, Tom McKenna, who was set to fly on Wednesday branded the chaotic scenes a "disgrace".

Manchester Airport apologised for any inconvenience caused. Picture: Facebook

"Absolute chaos at @manairport," he said in a Tweet. "Just seen my Ryanair flight fly over my head as I'm queuing outside Terminal 3. Utter disgrace. Should be ashamed of themselves.

Manchester Airport apologised to those affected and said the outage issue had been resolved at around 11am.

absolute chaos down at @manairport 👿just seen my ryanair flight fly over my head as i’m queuing outside terminal 3. Utter disgrace…should be ashamed of themselves — Tom McKenna (@tommckennaa) May 24, 2023

A Ryanair spokesman said: "Due to a power outage at Manchester Airport, which was entirely beyond Ryanair's control, some passengers missed their flights from Manchester Airport this morning.

Stock image of airliner flying overhead. Picture: Alamy

"Where possible, we have reaccommodated affected passengers on alternative Ryanair flights departing later today and where alternative flights are not available today, we advise passengers to contact our Customer Service Team.

'We sincerely apologise to affected passengers for any inconvenience caused as a result of this power outage at Manchester Airport, which was entirely beyond Ryanair's control."