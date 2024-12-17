Chaos on the frontlines: North Korean troops accidentally kill 8 Russian soldiers in ‘friendly fire’ language blunder

Ukraine's military intelligence agency has claimed that around 30 North Korean troops were killed or wounded in fighting against the Ukrainian army at the weekend in Russia's Kursk border region.
North Korean troops have opened fire on Russian forces, accidentally killing eight soldiers due to a language barrier, Ukrainian military intelligence has claimed.

The incident took place in Russia’s Kursk region, where Moscow has been engaged in efforts to recapture territory seized by Ukraine during a shock offensive in August.

According to Kyiv’s HUR agency, a unit of “fearful” North Korean troops mistook Russian vehicles belonging to the Akhmat battalion—a Chechen force loyal to Kremlin warlord Ramzan Kadyrov—for advancing Ukrainian units.

The resulting “friendly fire” proved fatal for eight Chechen fighters.

The incident highlights a growing problem for Moscow: communication failures between Russian commanders and the estimated 12,000 North Korean troops sent to bolster Russia’s dwindling ranks.

Read more: UK must 'confront' deployment of North Korean troops alongside Russia in Ukraine, LBC told

Read more: ‘What the f*** do we do with them?’ – Russian troops slam arrival of 'inadequate' North Korean soldiers in Ukraine

Ukrainian intelligence described the language barrier as a “serious obstacle,” which has resulted in fatal miscalculations on the battlefield.

Though HUR did not specify the exact timing of the incident, Ukrainian forces reported significant clashes with North Korean troops over the weekend, particularly in the villages of Plekhovo, Vorobzha, and Martynivka.

Ukrainian officials claimed their forces had inflicted heavy casualties, with up to 30 North Korean soldiers killed or wounded. Three North Koreans were also reported missing near Kurilovka.

Read more: ‘Dangerous expansion of conflict’: NATO's stark warning as North Korean troops bolster Russia’s war effort in Ukraine

Yuriy Butusov, a prominent Ukrainian military blogger, detailed a major assault involving North Korean and Russian forces on the village of Plekhovo.

Despite suffering losses, Butusov noted the North Koreans’ tenacity: “They advanced quickly, showing good physical training and disregard for casualties, but were eventually forced back by precise counter-attacks.”

Over the weekend, social media was flooded with videos allegedly showing North Korean troops in action in the Kursk region, many of which were uploaded by Ukrainians.

One video appeared to show drone footage of the bodies of North Korean soldiers lined up in the snow after they were killed while attacking Ukrainian positions.

Kyiv’s 17th Heavy Mechanised Brigade released a series of first-person drone videos showing combat against North Korean troops. In the footage, silhouetted figures can be seen fleeing from drones, which are often rigged with explosive devices.

On Monday, the Ukrainian brigade also shared close-up drone screen grabs of enemy soldiers with an Asian appearance, claiming they were North Koreans.

The United States has also weighed in, confirming that North Korean troops are actively engaged near the frontlines. John Kirby, the White House’s national security communications adviser, stated that Pyongyang’s forces had “suffered significant losses,” estimating dozens killed or wounded.

North Korean soldiers were first spotted in Kursk in October as we reported, initially operating behind Russian lines.

But as Russia grapples with manpower shortages following months of heavy losses, North Korean troops have been pushed closer to the frontline.

Ukrainian intelligence estimates there are now around 12,000 North Koreans assisting Russian forces in the region.

The deployment of North Korean troops shows the Kremlin’s increasing reliance on external allies to sustain its war effort. Faced with devastating losses and depleted reserves, Vladimir Putin has turned to North Korea for reinforcements.

However, incidents like the fatal friendly fire in Kursk reveal the challenges of integrating foreign troops into Russia’s military operations.

As fighting in Kursk intensifies, both Ukrainian and international observers are closely monitoring North Korea’s role in the conflict.

