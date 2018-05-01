A Look Inside The Historic Chapel Where Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Marry

An exclusive look into the St George’s Chapel, Windsor, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to be married on Saturday 19 May 2018.

St George’s Chapel, Windsor was established in the 14th Century by King Edward III and has been home to many royal weddings and ceremonies.

The historic chapel has been home to many royal weddings in the past, including Earl and Countess of Wessex in June 1999. The chapel is also the burial site of 10 British sovereigns.

The Chapel's construction was Started in 1475 and was completed 53 years later in 1528.

Picture: PA Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have been engaged since November 2017.

The wedding will be conducted by the current Dean of Windsor, The Right Reverend David Conner.