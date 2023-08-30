Man charged over burglary at Chelsea striker Raheem Sterling's house during Qatar World Cup last December

Sterling flew home from Qatar in the wake of the robbery. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A man has been charged after a burglary at Raheem Sterling's house while he was away with the England national team during the Qatar World Cup.

Valuables worth £300,000, including jewellery and watches, were stolen from the Oxshott, Surrey, mansion while Sterling was playing with England in the Middle East.

Emiliano Krosi, 23, was charged with 33 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary in relation to the 3 December 2022 raid.

Sterling flew back from Qatar to comfort family members who were in the UK at the time of the theft.

Sterling came home from Qatar after hearing of the burglary in December. Picture: Getty

Surrey Police announced the charges on Wednesday and added that Krosi was remanded in custody.

The young man, of Ditton Court Road, Southend-on-Sea, will appear before Guildford Crown Court to enter a plea on 21 September.

Police said all lines of inquiry had been pursued and the matter would "sit on file" pending any new information coming to light, just weeks ago.

Chelsea striker Raheem Sterling lost around £300,000 worth of valuables in the raid. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the footballer at the time said the star was "shaken" by the news.

They added: "As soon as he was alerted he wanted to get home, concerned for the well-being of his children".

Previously Surrey Police said: "We are currently investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead.

"Police were contacted just before 9pm on Saturday December 3rd after the occupants of the property came home and discovered a number of items including jewellery and watches had been stolen."