Person charged with assisting illegal entry to UK after migrants discovered in back of a lorry

17 February 2024, 17:37 | Updated: 17 February 2024, 17:42

A person has been charged with assisting illegal entry to the UK, after migrants were found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port, the Home Office has said
A person has been charged with assisting illegal entry to the UK, after migrants were found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port, the Home Office has said. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A person has been charged with assisting illegal entry to the UK, after migrants were found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port, the Home Office has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Six people were taken to hospital after the discovery at the east Sussex port on Friday, officials said.

The discovery of migrants in the back of the lorry sparked a major emergency services response, with ambulances, police and Border Force attending.

No deaths have been reported by Sussex Police.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident, one was detained on suspicion of people smuggling and the other on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.

On Saturday the Home Office said an unnamed person has been charged.

The scene at Newhaven ferry port after migrants have been found in the back of a lorry at port in East Sussex, Friday
The scene at Newhaven ferry port after migrants have been found in the back of a lorry at port in East Sussex, Friday. Picture: Alamy

A Home Office spokesman said: "Border Force, Immigration Enforcement and emergency services continue to investigate an incident in Newhaven on Friday.

"An individual has been charged with assisting unlawful entry into the UK.

"While the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

More than 200,000 pro-Palestine demonstrators march through London calling for Gaza ceasefire

Eleven arrested as more than 200,000 pro-Palestine demonstrators march through London calling for Gaza ceasefire

Ethiopia African Union Summit

African leaders condemn Israel’s offensive in Gaza

Afghanistan Taliban

Afghan women fear going out alone due to Taliban decrees, says UN

Here's a full list of the exact locations that could see snow next week.

Snow returns: UK to be hit by wintry weather amid freezing temperatures next week - see full list of locations affected

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech at the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany

Zelensky warns of ‘artificial deficit’ of weapons after withdrawal from Avdiivka

A woman touches a photo of Alexei Navalny after laying flowers paying the last respects to him at the Memorial to Victims of Political Repression in St Petersburg, Russia

Alexei Navalny’s team confirms death and calls for body to be returned to family

Alexei Navalny's body is 'not in the morgue' where officials said it was.

Alexei Navalny’s body ‘missing from morgue’ as Russian police arrest more than 200 in protest crackdown

Amima Noor has been jailed for seven years in a landmark case

‘She is not wicked’: Victim of female genital mutilation defends woman who flew her to Kenya for procedure 18 years ago

An H3 rocket lifts off at Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima, southern Japan

Japan’s new flagship H3 rocket reaches orbit in key test

Zahra Ghulami died aged two.

Father who murdered adopted daughter, 2, after she squabbled with ‘favourite son’ about ice cream is jailed for life

Election 2024 Trump Abortion

Donald Trump fined 364 million dollars in civil fraud case

Snoop Dogg's brother has died aged 44.

‘Until we meet again’: Snoop Dogg’s younger brother dies aged 44 as rapper pays tribute

Police officers detain a man laying flowers for Alexei Navalny at the Memorial to Victims of Political Repression in St Petersburg, Russia

Tributes to Alexei Navalny removed from Russian cities as police look on

The vice-chancellor at Buckingham University said Cambridge is discriminating against 'white privately educated males'.

Cambridge University ‘discriminating against privately educated white boys’, claims vice-chancellor at rival institution

At least 100 people have been detained, a human rights group has claimed.

Russian police crack down on protests over death of Putin critic Alexei Navalny as ‘more than 100 arrested’

Colder conditions are set to return

Exact date snow will arrive next week as new weather maps show places set to be worst hit by -7 Arctic blast

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine withdrawing from Avdiivka after lengthy Russian assault

Navalny's wife became the latest world figure to say Putin should be held responsible for his death

'Evil' Putin must pay: World leaders speak out against Russia after 'murder' of Alexei Navalny
Harry is said to be open to returning to the royal family

Prince Harry 'willing to return to royal role' to support King Charles and help heal family rift
Biden

Biden says Navalny’s death brings urgency to the need for more aid for Ukraine

Alexei Navalny

Vladimir Putin’s staunchest critic Alexei Navalny dies in Russian prison

Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny: UK must do everything in its power to prevent other political prisoners from facing same fate
World Court Ukraine Russia

UN court rejects South African request for urgent measures to safeguard Rafah

Alexei Navalny in prison

World leaders blame Vladimir Putin for death of critic Alexei Navalny

Donald Trump

Donald Trump fined $364m as judge rules against him in New York civil fraud case

Israel Palestinians

Israel’s defence chief says military ‘thoroughly planning’ offensive in Rafah

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the next Invictus Games

Prince Harry reveals he has considered becoming a US citizen and loves 'every single day' of his California life
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with King Charles

‘I love my family’: Prince Harry says he was ‘grateful’ to fly to UK to spend time with Charles after cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry attends the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event

Prince Harry tries his hand at skeleton bobsled as 'impressed' Meghan watches on while he whizzes around track

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit