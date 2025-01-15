Charities welcome ceasefire but warn that ‘enormous’ increase in aid needed to alleviate suffering in Gaza

People walk past stalls selling goods amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during previous Israeli strikes, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, January 15, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Leading charities have warned an 'enormous' increase in humanitarian aid will be needed to alleviate the suffering of Gaza's civilians and rebuild the enclave.

Officials announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to a ceasefire deal after weeks of negotiations in Qatar, bringing an end to 15 months of fighting which has devastated the Gaza strip.

Humanitarian charities have welcomed the announcement, but warned that a ceasefire in itself is not enough, and that an 'enormous' increase in critical aid is needed to help rebuild Gaza and support its civilian population.

Catherine Russell, executive director of Unicef, said the announcement was "long overdue for the children and families of Gaza who have endured more than a year of bombardment and deprivation".

She said: "The scale of humanitarian needs is enormous, and Unicef and partners are ready to scale up our response.

"The ceasefire must, finally, afford humanitarian actors the opportunity to safely roll out the massive response inside the Gaza Strip that is so desperately needed.

"This includes unimpeded access to reach all children and families with essential food and nutrition, health care and psychosocial support, clean water, and sanitation, education, and learning, as well as cash assistance and the resumption of commercial trucking operations."

Ms Russell said less than half of Gaza's 36 hospitals were functional, water production was at less than 25 per cent capacity and 95 per cent of Gaza's school buildings have been damaged or destroyed.

More than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel during the war, and more than 90% of its population has been displaced.

More than two-thirds of buildings in Gaza have been destroyed, and a UN estimate from April 2024 suggested that it would take 14 years just to clear the rubble.

Palestinian analyst says rebuilding Gaza will be 'humongous' task

Oxfam GB chief executive Halima Begum said people living in Gaza had been "systematically deprived of the essentials to live" during the conflict, and that food and water were being used "as weapons of war".

She said: "With all of Gaza at risk of famine, one of the key priorities must be the immediate and unrestricted flow of life-saving aid to reach those in need, as well as the safe release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees."

Plan International UK's chief executive Rose Caldwell said the atrocities committed against the civilians of Gaza were "a stain on the world's conscience."

She added: "Gaza's children have endured more than any child should, and after more than 15 months of appalling violence, the youngest will never have known life without hunger, fear, and destruction.

"Leaders must put an end to this nightmare and use this opportunity to push for a permanent ceasefire combined with a massive influx of humanitarian aid."

David Wightwick, chief executive of UK-Med, a humanitarian medical NGO, said: "We welcome the news of a ceasefire and urge all parties to ensure it is implemented immediately and fully.

"The cessation of hostilities is a critical step toward alleviating the immense suffering of civilians caught in the conflict. However, the ceasefire alone is not enough.

"We call for an immediate and significant increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza, including medical supplies, food, and clean water, to address the devastating consequences of this crisis."

William Bell, head of Middle East policy and advocacy at Christian Aid, said the ceasefire was welcome but, by itself, did "nothing to address the root causes" of the conflict.

He said: "World leaders need to immediately support a locally led reconstruction plan for Gaza to provide hope for the future.

"Hope for the future will only come with accountability for the past. The past year has seen a blatant disregard of international law, which is a danger to civilians everywhere."