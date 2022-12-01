Charity Boss in Palace race storm says she’s still not been contacted by Palace- nearly 24 hours after William’s godmother quit over ‘interrogation’

Ms Fulani, pictured near Camilla at the event (left) complained of being subjected to a series of uncomfortable questions by Lady Susan Hussey (inset) who later quit. Picture: Picture: Alamy/Getty/Social media

By Fran Way

A Buckingham Palace guest who was ‘interrogated’ about where she is ‘really from’ by Prince William’s godmother has said she has still not heard from the palace more than 24 hours on.

Lady Susan Hussey repeatedly asked about Ngozi Fulani’s background at the event, asking where in Africa she was from, leaving Ms Fulani feeling insulted as she explained she is British.

The palace put out a statement yesterday saying that Lady Susan has resigned and apologised over ‘unacceptable and regrettable’ comments at the reception, held by the Queen Consort.

Speaking on LBC yesterday afternoon, she told Shelagh Fogarty that the whole experience was ‘slow’ and ‘painful’ and she ‘just wanted it to end’.

She also confirmed that nobody at the palace had spoken to her about it.

She said: “Nobody from the Palace has spoken to me, unless they’ve spoken to somebody from Sistah Space, I’ve not spoken to anybody.

“I’d be happy to have a conversation with anybody to bring about a positive solution.

“I wish that the lady could be spoken to and know the damage that she can cause. But for her to resign and all that stuff, that has nothing to do with me and I don’t feel good about that. She’s an elder. This does not please me.”

Now, two days on from that incident, Ms Fulani appeared on Good Morning Britain telling presenters that she has still not heard from them.

She said: “People keep saying the palace has reached out to me. They haven’t reached out to me. I’m telling you categorically, we have not heard.”