Regulator investigates as Islamic charity website urges Muslims to fund jihad

The charity that owns Walthamstow Central Mosque was also referred for investigation. Picture: Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

A London-based Islamic charity is being investigated after material was found on its website that praised the Taliban and encouraged Muslims to fund jihadists, according to reports

The Miftahul Jannah Academy in Waltham Forest is being investigated by the Charity Commission after the material, by Islamic scholar Muhammad Patel, was flagged by the National Secular Society.

There is also anti-semitic material on there referring to the "dirty qualities" of jews, The Times newspaper reported.

As well as the Miftahul Jannah Academy, the National Secular Society also referred the Masjid-e-Umer Trust, which also hosts lectures by Patel.

The Masjid-e-Umer Trust runs Walthamstow Central Mosque.

One lecture, delivered by Patel on the anniversary of 9/11, refers to the Taliban's "amazing victory" and says that people can now "openly" pray for the group.

In another lecture dated 2019, Patel says Muslims should give money to jihadists to fund "recruitment" and that, if they neglect jihad, they will face "humiliation" in front of non-Muslims.

A third video refers to the "dirty" and "wretched" qualities of Jewish people.

The Charity Commission says it is "assessing" additional information and is awaiting a response from the Miftahul Jannah Academy.

A spokesperson for the regulator told LBC: “We contacted the Miftahul Jannah Academy on 24 September about audio recordings alleged to be from the charity’s website. We await the trustees’ response. We are now in receipt of additional information which we are carefully assessing.

“We are also assessing concerns that have been raised with us about events hosted by the Masjid-E-Umer Trust.”