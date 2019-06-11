Charity Black Cab Used To Transport Veterans To Memorials Have Been Vandalised

Black cabs used to transport WW2 heroes vandalised. Picture: Taxi Charity for Military Veterans

A black taxi used by a charity to give free trips to military veterans to memorial events has been vandalised.

The Taxi Charity for Military Veterans helps World War II veterans and helped transport our war heroes to Normandy last week for the D-Day commemorations.

The drivers, who provide this service free of charge, spent a week in France, but on the final day in France, the cabs were vandalised.

The cabs were parked all week outside a hotel in Port Le Plaisance in Caen. On Friday evening, about five of the cabs were vandalised with wind screen wipers, wing mirrors and aerials ripped off.

The windscreen wiper ripped off and thrown to the floor. Picture: Taxi Charity for Military Veterans

Black cab driver Mike Hughes revealed: "We’ve gone to our taxis this morning to find that several have had their wiper blades broken off and other damage.

"Our mechanics have patched them up as best they can but this mindlessness has spoilt the start of our final day. But WW2 spirit will not let it beat us."

A veteran at the service in Normandy. Picture: PA

The total cost for the repairs will be upwards of £500 on top of the travel costs and lost income for the week. The charity has agreed to pay for the repairs, but that is money that could be better used helping our war veterans.

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise money for the repairs - if you want to donate to The Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, click here.