Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke Charged With Three Counts Of Sexual Assault

Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke. Picture: PA

Charlie Elphicke, the Conservative MP for Dover, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault against two women.

The MP for Dover is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on September 6th.

He is alleged to have attacked the first woman in 2007 and the second woman twice in 2016.

The Crown Prosecution Service said: "The CPS has today charged Charles Elphicke, MP for Dover, with three charges of sexual assault against two women.

"The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Elphicke after reviewing a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police."

The Metropolitan Police said two of the charges relate to one female complainant, whilst the remaining charge relates to a second woman.

A senior Tory source has told the Press Association that the Dover MP has had the Tory whip removed following the charges.

Mr Elphicke was suspended from the Conservative Party in November 2017 after "Serious allegations" against him were referred to the police, but had the whip restored in December 2018.

At the time, Mr Elphicke tweeted: "Important for my constituents to know that, 13 months after having it withdrawn, I have been given back the Conservative Whip.

"I remain as confident as I always have been of clearing my name and will continue to work as hard for Dover & Deal as I always have done."