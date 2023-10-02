'I just want my daughter back': Mum of abducted Charlotte Sena's emotional plea as New York police search campsite

Charlotte Sena was last seen Moreau Lake State Park near Albany, New York, on Saturday. Picture: supplied

By StephenRigley

A frantic mum has spoken out amid a frantic hunt for her nine-year-old daughter who is believed to have been abducted from a New York campsite.

Charlotte Sena was last seen in Moreau Lake State Park near Albany, New York, on Saturday. when she disappeared on a bike ride by herself.

Police believe Charlotte was taken under circumstances that mean that she is in "imminent danger of serious harm and/or death". An amber alert for a "child abduction" was activated by police on Sunday morning.

Charlotte Sena. Picture: supplied

More than 100 personnel and 75 law enforcement officials have since been deployed in the search, which also includes dogs, two drones, boats and six underwater rescue teams.

Her mum Trisha Sena has said publicly her daughter, nine, is a "good kid."

"I just want my daughter back," she told the Albany Times Union, adding that little Charlotte is "trusting."

Charlotte was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet. She is described as White with blonde hair, standing 4-foot-6 and weighing 90 pounds.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said the schoolgirl had been cycling with other children when she decided to ride one more lap by herself.

She said yesterday: “[She had wanted to] be that big girl, do it by herself”.“That’s really when the nightmare begins,”

"They were here to make memories - the kind that last a lifetime,' she said. 'But instead, the day turned into every parent's nightmare."

Hochul shared that she had met with the girl's "distraught" parents.

"As a mother, as a grandmother, I cannot imagine the pain they're going through," she said. "They shared with me how joyful their little girl is."