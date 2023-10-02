'I just want my daughter back': Mum of abducted Charlotte Sena's emotional plea as New York police search campsite

2 October 2023, 11:45 | Updated: 2 October 2023, 13:34

Charlotte Sena was last seen Moreau Lake State Park near Albany, New York, on Saturday
Charlotte Sena was last seen Moreau Lake State Park near Albany, New York, on Saturday. Picture: supplied

By StephenRigley

A frantic mum has spoken out amid a frantic hunt for her nine-year-old daughter who is believed to have been abducted from a New York campsite.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charlotte Sena was last seen in Moreau Lake State Park near Albany, New York, on Saturday. when she disappeared on a bike ride by herself.

Police believe Charlotte was taken under circumstances that mean that she is in "imminent danger of serious harm and/or death". An amber alert for a "child abduction" was activated by police on Sunday morning.

Charlotte Sena
Charlotte Sena. Picture: supplied

Read More: Police hunt for Charlotte Sena, 9, believed to be abducted from New York campsite

More than 100 personnel and 75 law enforcement officials have since been deployed in the search, which also includes dogs, two drones, boats and six underwater rescue teams.

Her mum Trisha Sena has said publicly her daughter, nine, is a "good kid."

"I just want my daughter back," she told the Albany Times Union, adding that little Charlotte is "trusting."

Charlotte was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet. She is described as White with blonde hair, standing 4-foot-6 and weighing 90 pounds.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said the schoolgirl had been cycling with other children when she decided to ride one more lap by herself.

She said yesterday: “[She had wanted to] be that big girl, do it by herself”.“That’s really when the nightmare begins,”

"They were here to make memories - the kind that last a lifetime,' she said. 'But instead, the day turned into every parent's nightmare."

Hochul shared that she had met with the girl's "distraught" parents.

"As a mother, as a grandmother, I cannot imagine the pain they're going through," she said. "They shared with me how joyful their little girl is."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The delivery driver has been acquitted

Delivery driver acquitted of shooting YouTuber in the chest in prank gone wrong

Andrew Tate

If not Andrew Tate, then who? Yaman Mohammed asks what role models are there for young men

Dale Houghton, 31, admitted taunting rival fans with a picture of tragic Bradley Lowery

'Utterly deplorable': Sheffield Wednesday supporter admits mocking rival fans with picture of tragic Bradley Lowery

Hungarian-American biochemist Katalin Kariko, left, and American physician-scientist Drew Weissman

Nobel Prize for medicine won by Covid-19 vaccine scientists

Tom Hanks posted the picture of the fake version of himself to his social media.

Tom Hanks warns fans about ‘AI version’ of himself in dental plan ad

A second investigation has reportedly been launched.

Russell Brand now being investigated by Thames Valley Police over claims of harassment and stalking

It is going to be as hot as Ibiza in the UK this weekend

Hotter than Ibiza! Britain to bask in October heatwave this weekend with temperatures as high as 27C

The incident occurred at Albert Embankment near Vauxhall Bridge on Sunday.

Man, 24, suffers life-threatening head injuries after being assaulted with metal pole near River Thames in Vauxhall

A double murder investigation has been launched after the stabbings in Halifax

Double murder probe after second victim dies in Halifax - as three men arrested

Professor Kaufmann has also planned to create a London-based Masters course by 2024/25 on the Politics of Culture to explore "the interplay between the woke left and populist right".

'Cancelled’ university professor creates ‘faculty for common sense’ at rival institution to fight ‘wokeness’

Rescue workers search for survivors amid debris

At least 10 people dead after church roof collapsed in Mexico

Thousands of people were evacuated from Gatwick Airport

Chaos at Gatwick: Thousands of travellers ordered to leave buildings due to 'fire alarm'

People gathered for the rally

Opposition leader Donald Tusk says change ‘inevitable’ at Polish election rally

The boy was stabbed to death in Kendal Gardens, Edmonton

Murder probe launched after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Edmonton, north London

Part of the burned-out interior the nightclub

Missing people located after Spanish nightclub fire that killed 13

A number of celebrities have signed the letter to Rishi Sunak.

Kate Winslet and Ed Sheeran join celeb appeal urging Rishi Sunak to extend free school meals to all primary children

Latest News

See more Latest News

Priti Patel calls for crackdown on thefts from shops

Shopworkers need more protection: Priti Patel calls for police crackdown after surge in thefts from shops
Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he will be in court for trial over his business practices

Kieran Chapman tried to plant a sycamore sapling near the felled tree

Sapling planted at Sycamore Gap by well-meaning blogger removed by National Trust

Over 100 people have joined the search for the missing girl.

Police hunt for Charlotte Sena, 9, believed to be abducted from New York campsite

A high-speed train is parked during the opening ceremony

South-east Asia’s first high-speed railway launched in Indonesia

Walter Renwick denies any involvement in cutting down the Sycamore Gap tree

Was the Sycamore Gap Tree felled as a TikTok prank? Theory emerges as landmark 'could become a giant totem pole'
Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy pivots to 45-day plan relying on Democratic help to prevent shutdown

Chemical Truck Accident

Five people killed in truck crash in Illinois which caused ammonia leak

Congress Budget

US funding plan to avoid government shutdown clears latest hurdle

Maldives Presidential Election

Maldives opposition candidate ‘wins presidential runoff’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson's assistant Jenean has been murdered

Sarah Ferguson's 'loyal, beautiful' long-time personal assistant murdered, as 48-year-old suspect arrested
Kate to miss this year's Earthshot event in Singapore due to George's exams

Kate to miss William's Earthshot trip to Singapore to support Prince George during his exams
Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit