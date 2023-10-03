Missing Charlotte Sena, 9, found safe after disappearing in New York park as suspect taken into custody

3 October 2023, 01:01 | Updated: 3 October 2023, 01:10

Charlotte Sena was last seen Moreau Lake State Park near Albany, New York, on Saturday
Charlotte Sena was last seen Moreau Lake State Park near Albany, New York, on Saturday. Picture: supplied

By Emma Soteriou

A nine-year-old girl who went missing in a New York park has been found safe and "in good health".

Charlotte Sena went missing in Moreau Lake State Park near Albany, New York, on Saturday while on a bike ride by herself.

An amber alert for a "child abduction", which was activated by police on Sunday morning, has since been cancelled and a suspect is in custody over Charlotte's disappearance, the New York State Police said.

More than 100 personnel and 75 law enforcement officials were deployed in the search for the nine-year-old, which also included dogs, two drones, boats and six underwater rescue teams.

Her mum Trisha Sena said publicly her daughter is a "good kid."

"I just want my daughter back," she told the Albany Times Union, adding that little Charlotte is "trusting."

Charlotte had been wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet when she disappeared.

Charlotte Sena
Charlotte Sena. Picture: supplied

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said: "We are overjoyed at the news that Charlotte Sena has been located safely this evening after an intense days-long search.

"Our hearts are with her family as they welcome her home.

"Thank you to the New York State Police, New York Park Police and all who worked so tirelessly to find Charlotte.

"It is because of their efforts that Charlotte will be able to return home safe to her family."

