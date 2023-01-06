Breaking News

Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli dies aged 58 after cancer battle

Vialli played for and managed Chelsea. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli has died at the age of 58 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Vialli was first diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and then again in 2021, shortly after Italy won Euro 2020.

His family said in a statement: "We thank the many who have supported him over the years with their affection. The memory of him and his example will live forever in our hearts."

Vialli scored 40 goals in 88 appearances for the West London club between 1996 and 1999 before managing them.

Head of Italy delegation Gianluca Vialli celebrates with The Henri Delaunay Trophy following his team's victory in the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship. Picture: Getty

Gianluca Vialli of Chelsea. Picture: Getty

Before moving to Chelsea, Vialli played for for Cremonese, Sampdoria and Juventus in his home country.

In 1998, he became a player-manager for Chelsea after Ruud Gullit's exit, winning the League Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

After becoming full-time manager in 1999, Chelsea won the FA Cup and Charity Shield in 2000 under the Italian.

You’ll be missed by so many. A legend to us and to all of football.



Rest in peace, Gianluca Vialli. 💙 pic.twitter.com/mNJPDkCSYO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 6, 2023

More recently, he had been working as a part of the Italian national team, which he stepped down from just weeks ago to undergo treatment for his cancer.

Vialli is survived by his wife Cathryne White Cooper and their two daughters Olivia and Sofia.