Former CBBC star Chelsie Whibley dies aged 29

3 April 2022, 18:30 | Updated: 3 April 2022, 18:31

Chelsie Whibley pictured with her husband Glyn
Chelsie Whibley pictured with her husband Glyn. Picture: Facebook

By Daisy Stephens

CBBC star Chelsie Whibley has died at the age of 29 following a long battle with cystic fibrosis, her husband has said.

Glyn Whibley, 33, posted a statement on social media saying his wife had taken a "rapid turn for the worse" and passed away at a Southampton hospital.

"It was very quick and she was not in any pain," he added.

"I know you will all want to send your condolences but we ask to please limit it to comments below in this very distressing time."

He later posted a heartfelt tribute to his wife, whom he married in 2014, saying he "cannot put into words the heartbreak I am now feeling".

"Waking up without you by my side just feels so wrong and I'm waiting to realise that this is all just a terrible dream… but sadly I know it is not," he wrote on Facebook.

"From the first time we met I knew that this day would come but I knew you were the one I wanted to spend my life with… and it has been an incredible life… one that I would not change for anything in the world."

He said his wife - who defied expectations after being told she would not live past the age of 16 - was an "inspiration to me and so many others, with such vigour and determination to prove the doctors wrong and keep living on".

"We have made so many memories together that I will treasure for the rest of my life and I thank you for choosing me to share your life with," he went on.

"You have brought such happiness to me and you will never know the true amount of love I had for you!

"I wish there had been a different route to removing all the suffering you were going through and that I didn't have to lose you… but I know you are now at peace and looking down on us."

He said: "You were the love of my life and my bestest friend and I am going to miss you so so much... you are my absolute world and you will always be in my heart!!"

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic condition for which there is no cure.

People with the condition suffer a build up of mucus in their lungs, digestive system and other organs.

Whilst there are a number of treatments to control the symptoms, the condition worsens over time and significantly shortens the life expectancy of afflicted people.

Mrs Whibley was known for her roles in Dani's House and Sadie J.

She has also performed in panto alongside Jason Flemyng and House of Cards actress Kate Mara.

