Police Officers Among 10 People Taken To Hospital After Chemical Attack In Leicestershire

Five people have been arrested after ten people were sprayed with a chemical substance during a brawl at a pub in Leicestershire.

Three police officers were amongst ten people taken to hospital after a chemical attack outside The Cricketers pub in Aylestone, Leicestershire.

The substance, believed to be ammonia, was sprayed during a brawl in which a group armed with baseball bats damaged the pub.

All ten victims were checked over for chemical-related injuries at Leicester Royal Infirmary and later discharged.

Five people were arrested over the incident, during which the fire service were also called out.

Two men aged 53 and 43 were held on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm, a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence, and a 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

A 15-year-old boy was also held on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.