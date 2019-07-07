Police Officers Among 10 People Taken To Hospital After Chemical Attack In Leicestershire

7 July 2019, 16:14

All ten victims were checked over for chemical-related injuries at Leicester Royal Infirmary and later discharged
All ten victims were checked over for chemical-related injuries at Leicester Royal Infirmary and later discharged. Picture: N/A

Five people have been arrested after ten people were sprayed with a chemical substance during a brawl at a pub in Leicestershire.

Three police officers were amongst ten people taken to hospital after a chemical attack outside The Cricketers pub in Aylestone, Leicestershire.

The substance, believed to be ammonia, was sprayed during a brawl in which a group armed with baseball bats damaged the pub.

All ten victims were checked over for chemical-related injuries at Leicester Royal Infirmary and later discharged.

Five people were arrested over the incident, during which the fire service were also called out.

Two men aged 53 and 43 were held on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm, a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence, and a 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

A 15-year-old boy was also held on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

'They made history': USA beat Netherlands 2-0 to win Women's World Cup

Greece election: Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on course to win

Jaguar Land Rover: Worker in hospital after Solihull 'chemical incident'

Women's World Cup Final LIVE: USA v Netherlands

M61 crash: Man and woman arrested after girl, 12, dies in hit-and-run on motorway

The News Explained

This year's G20 summit sees Trump, May, Putin and more gather in Osaka, Japan

What Is The G20 Summit In Osaka And Which Countries Are Members?
Boris Johnson on LBC

What Is Gatt 24? Can Article XXIV Be Used To Trade After Brexit?
Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson

Who Will Be The Next Prime Minister? Latest Tory Leadership Odds And Polls

Politics

Conservative leadership contest Jeremy Hunt

What Is Jeremy Hunt's Stance On Abortion, Brexit And The NHS?
Social media users changed their profile pictures blue after the death of a protester in Sudan

Blue For Sudan: Why Are Instagram Users Turning Their Profile Picture Blue?