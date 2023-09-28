Cher 'hired four men to abduct her son', daughter-in-law claims

Cher is accused of hiring men to abduct her son Elijah. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Cher hired four men to abduct her son, the pop legend's daughter-in-law has claimed.

Cher's youngest son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, was in a hotel room trying to fix his marriage to his British wife, Marieangela King, when the four men burst in.

Allman and King had filed for divorce, citing irrevocable differences, but then decided to try to patch things up - and booked a New York hotel stay to talk through their problems in November last year.

King said in a court filing: "After spending these 12 days together in New York, on November 30, 2022, the night of our wedding anniversary, four people came to our hotel room and removed [my husband] from our room," she said.

"I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by [his] mother."

She added in the filing that she was "currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts. I am very concerned and worried about him."

King, a singer known professionally as Queenie, added: “I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband."

King and Alman married in 2013 and separated in 2020, before filing for divorce in 2021.

Allman is Cher's son with rock musician Greg Allman. The couple married in 1975 and divorced in 1979.

Allman has struggled with drug addiction, but has said he has been sober since 2008.

Elijah Blue Allman and his wife Marieangela King. Picture: Getty

King said he had been getting treatment for an unnamed condition at a healthcare facility, although she did not know where it was and could not call him,

"In my husband’s absence I was asked to leave our family home by [his] mother," she said.

"I did so on the belief that my support payments would be timely, and I would be able to afford housing."

Cher has not commented publicly on the claims.