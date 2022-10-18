Eco-activists who spent 36 hours dangling 449ft on Dartford Bridge agree to come down after police bring in cherry picker

18 October 2022, 16:50 | Updated: 18 October 2022, 17:33

The Just Stop Oil protesters are coming down from the bridge
The Just Stop Oil protesters are coming down from the bridge. Picture: Just Stop Oil/Twitter
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Two Just Stop Oil protesters who have been dangling from the Dartford Crossing for more than 36 hours have ‘agreed to come down’ as police deploy a cherry picker in a desperate bid to end the chaos.

The group behind the protest say Morgan and Marcus are now cooperating with police and are leaving the bridge.

In a joint statement, the pair said: "We successfully disrupted oil supplies to Kent & the South East for 36 hrs. We are stepping down now but other supporters of Just Stop Oil will be stepping up day after day, causing disruption & putting their liberty on the line to demand that the government ends new oil & gas."

Earlier today Essex Police chief Simon Anslow said that the pair will be arrested as soon as they are back on the ground.

The Superintendent explained: “Our priority is to keep our county moving but we also have a duty of care to the two people, as well as those who may be involved in any resolution at height.”

"I know this situation is incredibly frustrating, but we are doing everything possible to resolve this situation as quickly and as safely as possible.

"We are not in any way anti-protest. However, it is unacceptable for people to think they can put lives in danger and selfishly stop others going about their lives and the public rightly expect us to take action against anyone who believes they can do this – and we will.”

The headteacher said the national anthem should be taught even if children are uncomfortable

'White teachers should teach ethnic minority children national anthem', says Britain's strictest head

