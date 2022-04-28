Midwives told to say 'chestfeeding' and 'frontal birth' to not offend pregnant trans men

28 April 2022, 23:36 | Updated: 28 April 2022, 23:42

Midwives have been told not to use gendered phrases including "breast feeding" and "vaginal birth"
Midwives have been told not to use gendered phrases including "breast feeding" and "vaginal birth". Picture: Alamy/LGBT Foundation

By Megan Hinton

Midwives have been told not to use gendered phrases including "breastfeeding" and "vaginal birth" to ensure trans and non-binary pregnant people feel supported, a Government report has said.

Maternity services across the UK have be told to swap the term "breastfeeding" for more inclusive phrases such as "chestfeeding or infantfeeding.

Whilst midwives have been instructed to swap the words "vaginal birth" for "frontal or lower birth" in a bid to make trans and non-binary people feel more comfortable during pregnancy.

The report by the LGBT Foundation was commissioned by the Government to explore the disparities in maternity services for those who do not identify as female.

The recommendations were made after gathering the responses from 121 trans and non-binary people in the UK who had first hand experience of maternity services in Britain.

Read more: 'Woke' uni slammed for telling females not to challenge trans people using 'wrong' toilets

It comes after Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust made the change to call breastmilk as "human milk".

The report stated: "Traditional terminology may induce dysphoria or discomfort for trans and non-binary parents."

It also suggests trans and non-binary people "benefit greatly" from being offered private rooms instead of being treated in women's labour wards.

The report states: "An important lesson from this data is that some trans and non-binary birthing parents benefit greatly from being offered a private space, although each birth parent will have different preferences.

"Some may not wish to be singled out, or to be at risk of being identified as trans by others.

"As such there should be no requirement for trans and non-binary birth parents to be treated differently, and instead there should be a focus on choice and individualised care."

One respondent, who identifies as a "non-binary, disabled, black or black British African, told the LGBT Foundation: "Felt like I was often being judged and it was an overall very awkward situation, in an already uncomfortable experience.

"Some staff even treated me as if I wasn't there to experience actual childbirth, and instead were just waiting for the child to arrive. It didn't feel like an inclusive situation - it was all about the child, rather than my experiences/how I was feeling."

Another report participant, who identifies as a gay, white British man said: "I didn’t have to go to a ward full of women after giving birth, I was actually provided with a private room for me and baby which was very helpful and accommodating for me and my gender identity."

Read more: Trans police officers who were born male but identify as female can search women

Other suggestions made in the report include using the term "pregnant people" instead of "pregnant women" and having NHS staff with identity badges which show their preferred pronouns.

The report highlighted that over one in four trans birth parents said that during labour and birth they were not spoken to in a way which respected their gender and a further 30 per cent said they were only spoken to with respect only sometimes.

Whilst 28 per cent of respondents said they had not been treated with 'dignity and respect' during both labour and birth.

The report reads: "While many service users are cis women, and there is already language in place that they may be comfortable with, there are also many ways to use language that is more inclusive to trans and non-binary pregnant people.

"For example, some trans and non-binary people use the terms chest feeding or body feeding, rather than breastfeeding.

"Others are completely comfortable with the term breastfeeding.

"It is not possible to guess the language that someone might use to describe themselves based on how they look or sound, or who they are in a relationship with. Always ask people directly about the language that is appropriate to describe them, their bodies, and their experiences. "

The LGBT Foundation recommend the NHS provide staff with "best practice guidance about inclusive language across perinatal services at a national level" to ensure consistency for trans and non-binary pregnant people.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Johnny Depp was spotted proudly showing his courtroom doodles to his lawyer

Johnny Depp proudly shows lawyer his doodles during heated $100m Amber Heard trial

ukraine

Ukraine releases photos of ten Russian troops accused of being among ‘Butchers of Bucha’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hinted there could be further help for families struggling with soaring energy bills in the autumn.

Cost of living crisis: 'Silly' to offer more help with soaring energy bills now, says Sunak
stubb

'Putin might be many things but he's not suicidal,' says ex-Finnish PM amid nuke threats

Nadine Dorries revealed she has experienced "mansplaining" in the House of Commons

Nadine Dorries: I was mansplained to, talked down to and talked over as an MP

Sir Malcolm Rifkind said the the United Kingdom is not "going to get involved in a direct shooting war" with Russia

Rifkind: UK will not enter 'shooting war' with Russia, but we'll help Ukraine all we can

rees-mogg

Brexit border checks delayed again as Rees-Mogg admits they would cost £1bn

boris

Boris Johnson ‘attended Carrie’s Abba party to interview one of her friends for a job’

Zara Phythian and her husband are accused of 14 child sex offences

Doctor Strange star accused of child sex charges 'threatened to burn victim's belongings'

British national Scott Sibley (left) has died in Ukraine (stock image).

Volunteer former soldier named as first Brit killed 'fighting Russia in Ukraine'

Exclusive
boris

Boris says MP Commons porn claim is 'mind-boggling' and vows to 'get the truth'

Mino Raiola, who represents the likes of Paul Pogba, has confirmed he has not died.

Top football agent Mino Raiola tweets he's still alive from intensive care

logan

Expert calls for review into children’s social care 'in crisis' after Logan Mwangi murder

Ann Davies was married to Richard Briers.

Doctor Who and EastEnders star Ann Davies dies aged 87

Liam Byrne has apologised

Liam Byrne: MP sorry for bullying staff member as he faces two-day Commons ban

Tory MP Jamie Wallis has been charged with failing to stop and driving without due care

Tory MP Jamie Wallis charged with failing to stop after a car crash

Latest News

See more Latest News

U.S. Capitol

US House passes military lend-lease bill to speed Ukraine aid
President Joe Biden (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Joe Biden asks Congress to bankroll support for Ukrainian government
George Floyd Minneapolis Police

Derek Chauvin appeals against murder conviction over George Floyd killing
Soldiers from US Army Garrison Italy return a birthday cake to Meri Mion, centre, in Vicenza, northern Italy (Laura Krieder/US Army/AP)

Italian woman, 90, gets birthday cake 77 years after it was taken by liberators
Jewish people visit the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the March Of The Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Poland’s president denounces Russian war in Ukraine at Holocaust event
Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Family of Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett receives new death threat
A blue and white checked gingham dress, worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard Of Oz (Katie Vasquez/AP)

Judy Garland’s Dorothy dress from The Wizard Of Oz to go under the hammer
Russian military vehicles move in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

Mariupol citizens face deadly danger from ‘medieval’ conditions, council says
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (Olivier Matthys/PA)

Nato boss says Finland and Sweden would be warmly welcomed in the alliance
Drug addict Laura Heath, 40, has been jailed for the gross negligence manslaughter of her son Hakeem Hussain, 7.

Junkie mum who smoked crack from son's inhaler jailed for 20 years over his death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04 | Watch again

Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her

Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her
'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate

'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/04 | Watch again

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests, claims carer
Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes YouTubers over journalists

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes 'random YouTubers' over journalists
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch again

Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

'It's been horrendous': Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police