Chicken Boxes Sent Back To Home Office With Knife Crime Solutions

21 August 2019, 16:28

Watch the video of members of the public writing their solutions to knife crime on the Government-distributed chicken boxes to send back to the Home Office to consider.

The Government recently started a campaign to distribute 300,000 chicken boxes carrying anti-knife messages in an attempt to stop young people re-offending.

Campaigners argue that instead of spending over £57,000 on the containers reading "#knifefree", the Home Office should have instead used the money to fund youth services.

Youth culture content creators Word on the Curb launched the move to encourage people to write solutions for tackling knife crime inside the chicken boxes.

Since the chicken boxes campaign was launched it has been met with controversy, including by shadow home secretary Diane Abbott who said it was "crude" and "offensive".

A Home Office spokesman said its campaign is steering people "away from serious violence" by "communicating with them directly".

"Advertising in chicken shops is one element of this multimedia campaign - and was rolled out nationally following a successful pilot.

"Initial research by the media agency ACMS showed nearly 70% of chicken shop customers are aged between 16-24 - the group we need to communicate with."

The government distributed 300,000 chicken boxed carrying anti-knife messages
The government distributed 300,000 chicken boxed carrying anti-knife messages. Picture: Home Office

David Lammy Brands #KnifeFree Chicken Box Campaign "Insane"

Met Police Officer Doesn't Know "How The Hell" Chicken Boxes Message Will Stop Knife Crime

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Spain issues international alert after country's biggest ever listeria outbreak
Ryanair strike action has been blocked in Dublin

Ryanair Loses High Court Bid In London To Block Strikes By UK Pilots.

Whaley Bridge dam rebuild could cost 'hundreds of millions' of pounds

Celebrities in Iran found riding ambulances to avoid traffic

EU net migration 'consistently higher' than first thought, admits Office for National Statistics

The News Explained

Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings