Ministers could bring back retired general to lead UK armed forces amid major reforms and budget threats

9 January 2025, 07:51 | Updated: 9 January 2025, 07:54

Major General Gwyn Jenkins (left) was set to become the UK's National Security Advisor but the move was vetoed by Keir Starmer
Major General Gwyn Jenkins (left) was set to become the UK's National Security Advisor but the move was vetoed by Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The UK military leadership faces a potential shake-up as the search for a new Chief of Defence Staff intensifies. The selection process, set to begin in spring, has been complicated by concerns surrounding the leading candidate and a shortage of suitable alternatives.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The government is weighing the unprecedented step of reinstating a retired military leader to head the armed forces, as doubts emerge about the frontrunner's suitability due to his connection to an ongoing inquiry into special forces operations in Afghanistan.

General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, a Royal Marines veteran, is considered a top contender for the role of chief of the defence staff. However, he faces scrutiny over his awareness of alleged summary executions carried out by the SAS.

Admiral Sir Ben Key, head of the navy, has reportedly decided against seeking the position. He is said to have confided to colleagues that he “can’t fix the navy” given its current resource constraints and is expected to step down this summer.

Read more: SAS accused of 'flat-packing' murders of civilians in Afghanistan as whistleblower fears being branded a traitor

Read more: 'Horrific' conditions aboard Nuclear submarine saw Royal Navy crew forced to share food as medics feared ‘serious loss of life'

First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key reportedly does not want the job
First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key reportedly does not want the job. Picture: Alamy

Sources familiar with the process have indicated that alternatives under discussion include bringing back recently retired figures such as General Sir Patrick Sanders, 58, a former head of the army, or General Sir Nick Carter, 65, who served as chief of the defence staff until 2021. Ministry of Defence records show that no former service chief has been reappointed in over 25 years.

General Sir Patrick Sanders could be brought back for the role
General Sir Patrick Sanders could be brought back for the role. Picture: Alamy

Another possibility involves promoting a candidate by bypassing traditional rank progression. A senior defence source told The Times, “There’s not a massive pool of available candidates, so they are looking at other options. They need someone to take this strategic defence review, which hopefully will be radical, and implement it into a system that hates change.”

Faced with a limited pool of candidates, the Ministry of Defence is exploring unconventional solutions:

  • Recalling Retired Chiefs Consideration is being given to bringing back recently retired military leaders, such as General Sir Patrick Sanders (58) or General Sir Nick Carter (65).
  • Rapid Promotion: Another option involves promoting a candidate by "jumping a couple of ranks" to fill the position.

The current chief of the defence staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, is scheduled to leave in the autumn, following an extension of his tenure by the previous government.

Defence Secretary John Healey will compile a shortlist for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Starmer, who last year vetoed Jenkins’ appointment as national security adviser in favour of Jonathan Powell, will play a pivotal role in the final decision.

Despite the controversy surrounding him, Jenkins remains active within the Ministry of Defence, reportedly working on significant multinational projects without a formal title.

Former-Chief of the Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter has also been floated as a candidate for a possible return
Former-Chief of the Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter has also been floated as a candidate for a possible return. Picture: Alamy

Previously, as commanding officer of the Special Boat Service, Jenkins faced accusations of failing to inform the Royal Military Police about potential war crimes. At the opening of a public inquiry in 2023, Richard Hermer KC alleged that senior officers allowed evidence of “a pattern of extrajudicial killings” to remain hidden, leading to further incidents.

Jenkins is said to support the inquiry and is viewed positively by Healey, Radakin, and their teams. He is expected to formally compete for the role when the selection process begins in the spring.

Other candidates likely to be considered include General Sir Jim Hockenhull, a respected Russia expert and current head of strategic command, and Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, the air force chief described as possessing “the deepest expertise in the MoD and Whitehall.”

Admiral Key, meanwhile, has reiterated his intention to resign without seeking the top position, citing a lack of resources to address challenges within the navy. However, some close to him believe he may yet reconsider.

Several high-ranking officers are expected to be in contention:

  • General Sir Jim Hockenhull, head of strategic command
  • Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, chief of the air staff
  • Lieutenant General Sir Rob Magowan, deputy chief of defence staff
  • General Sir Roly Walker, head of the army
  • General Dame Sharon Nesmith, vice-chief of defence staff

The government faces a critical decision in choosing the next leader capable of steering the armed forces through an era of significant strategic and operational challenges.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Palisades Fire burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles

Fresh fire breaks out in Hollywood as deadly blazes burn out of control

Hollywood A-listers shared their devastation at losing their homes to the California wildfires

The Hollywood stars whose dream homes have burned to the ground as devastating LA wildfires destroy California

Rachel Reeves

Labour 'could be forced to hike taxes or cut spending' as cost of government borrowing soars

'There is a deal to be done' between Trump, Musk and the UK, former Bank of England Chief Economist tells LBC

'There is a deal to be done' between Trump, Musk and the UK, former Bank of England Chief Economist tells LBC

Donald Trump has called on the California governor to resign

'This is a true tragedy': Donald Trump blames Biden and California governor for spread of 'apocalyptic' wildfires

Rampaging LA wildfires declared ‘national disaster'

Hollywood Boulevard evacuated as 'apocalyptic' fires spread with 130,000 told to flee and death toll rising

Lebanese politicians attending a parliament session in Beirut

Lebanese parliament tries for 12th time to elect new president

Gorka said any ‘serious ally of the US’ should be committed to counter-terrorism to protect the so-called special relationship between the UK and US.

UK should take back British members of ISIS in Syria, Trump’s counter-terrorism chief said.

A memorial at Apalachee High School after the shooting in September

Pupil arrested with gun at school which saw deadly shooting

A firefighter battles the Eaton Fire in Altadena (Ethan Swope/AP)

Five dead as wildfires burn out of control across Los Angeles area

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump pause at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter

Donald Trump joins visitors paying respects to Jimmy Carter

Hunter Biden Informant Charges

Ex-FBI informant who made up story about Bidens given six-year sentence

The Pacific Palisades is a neighbourhood that is thought to house A-list celebrities including Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon and more.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's $6.5m house razed to the ground - as celebs including Anna Faris and Diane Warren have homes destroyed
Rampaging LA wildfires declared ‘national disaster' - as death toll rises to five and with 100,000 evacuated

Rampaging LA wildfires declared ‘national disaster' - as death toll rises to five with 130,000 evacuated

An inflatable dinghy carrying migrants is escorted by a French Warship across the English Channel

UK to target people traffickers with ground-breaking sanctions scheme

The image that solved the nine-year mystery

Google maps solves nine year mystery after man vanishes after leaving bar

Latest News

See more Latest News

Heartbroken mourners gather for church vigil as family of Woolwich stabbing victim pay tribute to 'deeply loved' boy

Heartbroken mourners attend vigil for boy, 14, stabbed to death on south London bus in ‘postcode beef’
President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden becomes great-grandfather

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder following shooting outside London church

Ryanair claims the ‘unruly’ passenger forced the Dublin to Lanzarote flight to divert to Porto, where all 160 passengers were held for a night.

Ryanair sues ‘unruly’ passenger who forced flight to divert in ‘major misconduct clampdown’
Sabrina Little was found dead in a cubicle two days after she allegedly entered the Asian restaurant in Blackpool to use the toilet.

Restaurant hits back after mother-of-two's body lay undiscovered in Blackpool toilet cubicle for two days
Groucho Club in Dean Street, Soho. The famous private members club has been given permission to reopen after its licence was suspended over an allegation of rape

Groucho Club boss resigns after exclusive celebrity haunt is hit by rape allegation

Kemi Badenoch's amendment on the grooming gang inquiry has been voted down

MPs vote down Conservatives' attempt to force new national grooming gangs inquiry

Rotherham victim says Starmer is 'afraid' of grooming gang inquiry, telling Andrew Marr she backs probe

Rotherham victim tells LBC Starmer is 'afraid of what will come back on him' if national grooming gang inquiry is opened
Rescuers work at the site of a Russian air strike in Zaporizhzhia

Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city kills 13 and injures dozens

Harry Maguire has been banned from driving for eight weeks

Manchester United star Harry Maguire slapped with driving ban after breaking speed limit by 35mph

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News