Ministers could bring back retired general to lead UK armed forces amid major reforms and budget threats

Major General Gwyn Jenkins (left) was set to become the UK's National Security Advisor but the move was vetoed by Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

The UK military leadership faces a potential shake-up as the search for a new Chief of Defence Staff intensifies. The selection process, set to begin in spring, has been complicated by concerns surrounding the leading candidate and a shortage of suitable alternatives.

The government is weighing the unprecedented step of reinstating a retired military leader to head the armed forces, as doubts emerge about the frontrunner's suitability due to his connection to an ongoing inquiry into special forces operations in Afghanistan.

General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, a Royal Marines veteran, is considered a top contender for the role of chief of the defence staff. However, he faces scrutiny over his awareness of alleged summary executions carried out by the SAS.

Admiral Sir Ben Key, head of the navy, has reportedly decided against seeking the position. He is said to have confided to colleagues that he “can’t fix the navy” given its current resource constraints and is expected to step down this summer.

First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key reportedly does not want the job. Picture: Alamy

Sources familiar with the process have indicated that alternatives under discussion include bringing back recently retired figures such as General Sir Patrick Sanders, 58, a former head of the army, or General Sir Nick Carter, 65, who served as chief of the defence staff until 2021. Ministry of Defence records show that no former service chief has been reappointed in over 25 years.

General Sir Patrick Sanders could be brought back for the role. Picture: Alamy

Another possibility involves promoting a candidate by bypassing traditional rank progression. A senior defence source told The Times, “There’s not a massive pool of available candidates, so they are looking at other options. They need someone to take this strategic defence review, which hopefully will be radical, and implement it into a system that hates change.”

Faced with a limited pool of candidates, the Ministry of Defence is exploring unconventional solutions:

Recalling Retired Chiefs Consideration is being given to bringing back recently retired military leaders, such as General Sir Patrick Sanders (58) or General Sir Nick Carter (65).

Rapid Promotion: Another option involves promoting a candidate by "jumping a couple of ranks" to fill the position.

The current chief of the defence staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, is scheduled to leave in the autumn, following an extension of his tenure by the previous government.

Defence Secretary John Healey will compile a shortlist for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Starmer, who last year vetoed Jenkins’ appointment as national security adviser in favour of Jonathan Powell, will play a pivotal role in the final decision.

Despite the controversy surrounding him, Jenkins remains active within the Ministry of Defence, reportedly working on significant multinational projects without a formal title.

Former-Chief of the Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter has also been floated as a candidate for a possible return. Picture: Alamy

Previously, as commanding officer of the Special Boat Service, Jenkins faced accusations of failing to inform the Royal Military Police about potential war crimes. At the opening of a public inquiry in 2023, Richard Hermer KC alleged that senior officers allowed evidence of “a pattern of extrajudicial killings” to remain hidden, leading to further incidents.

Jenkins is said to support the inquiry and is viewed positively by Healey, Radakin, and their teams. He is expected to formally compete for the role when the selection process begins in the spring.

Other candidates likely to be considered include General Sir Jim Hockenhull, a respected Russia expert and current head of strategic command, and Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, the air force chief described as possessing “the deepest expertise in the MoD and Whitehall.”

Admiral Key, meanwhile, has reiterated his intention to resign without seeking the top position, citing a lack of resources to address challenges within the navy. However, some close to him believe he may yet reconsider.

Several high-ranking officers are expected to be in contention:

General Sir Jim Hockenhull, head of strategic command

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, chief of the air staff

Lieutenant General Sir Rob Magowan, deputy chief of defence staff

General Sir Roly Walker, head of the army

General Dame Sharon Nesmith, vice-chief of defence staff

The government faces a critical decision in choosing the next leader capable of steering the armed forces through an era of significant strategic and operational challenges.