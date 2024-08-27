Keir Starmer cancels appointment of top Royal Marines General Gwyn Jenkins as national security adviser

General Jenkins appointment was announced in April 2024. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has reportedly cancelled the appointment of General Gwyn Jenkins as the UK's national security adviser, a decision that has raised eyebrows within the government.

The move overturns the previous decision made by Rishi Sunak, who had announced in April that General Jenkins, then vice chief of the defence staff, would take on the role this summer.

Sunak had praised Jenkins for his "distinguished career in both the military and the heart of government."

According to The Guardian, while General Jenkins will be allowed to reapply for the position, some observers suggest that Starmer may be looking to appoint an ally to this crucial role. A Government spokesperson stated, "All senior appointments will be considered in the usual way."

However, an unnamed official voiced concern, telling The Guardian, "This looks like another part of the grab for power by Keir Starmer and [his chief of staff] Sue Gray. The process to appoint Jenkins was run with full transparency, and there is no good reason to do it all over again."

General Jenkins was due to replace Sir Tim Barrow, the outgoing national security adviser, who was expected to become the UK's ambassador to the US. Yet, with the US presidential election on the horizon, Starmer is likely to make his own decision regarding this key diplomatic post.

The original appointment of General Jenkins had been well-received, with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case noting that Jenkins brought a "wealth of experience" to the role, having previously served as deputy national security adviser.

Nonetheless, the cancellation of Jenkins' appointment has sparked speculation about Starmer's motives, particularly amid concerns that Labour ministers may be favouring political allies in key government positions. Critics have pointed to other recent appointments linked to Labour donors, raising questions about the impartiality of the recruitment process.

Jenkins, who has had a notable career including service in Northern Ireland and Afghanistan, has not commented on the situation. His past achievements had earned him strong endorsements, but his career has also seen controversy.

Last year, the BBC revealed that Jenkins failed to pass on evidence of extrajudicial killings by SAS members in Afghanistan to military police, instead locking it away in a safe.

As Starmer prepares to make his final choice for this critical national security role, the decision will likely be influenced by the outcome of the upcoming US presidential election, particularly if a win by Donald Trump complicates the UK’s diplomatic strategy.