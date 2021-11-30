'This is for Tony': Child abusers face life behind bars under tougher penalties

30 November 2021, 00:42 | Updated: 30 November 2021, 00:49

'Tony's law' will mean stricter penalties for child abuse.
'Tony's law' will mean stricter penalties for child abuse. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Child abusers face life in prison under 'Tony's law', which will see increased penalties for a range of cruelty offences.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Anyone who causes or allows the death of a child or vulnerable adult in their care will face up to life imprisonment – an increase on the current 14-year maximum sentence.

Offences of causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child, and cruelty to a person under 16, will also see tougher penalties – increasing from 10 to 14 years.

Ministers confirmed amendments to deliver ‘Tony’s Law’ would be tabled to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

It follows an ongoing campaign from MP Tom Tugendhat and the family of Tony Hudgell - who was left disabled after suffering abuse at the hands of his birth parents.

Tony was attacked when he was a baby and left with broken fingers and toes, plus torn ligaments in his legs. He was left untreated and in agony for 10 days, the damage meaning that both his legs had to be amputated.

His birth parents were sentenced to the current maximum jail term of 10 years. 

Read more: 'Andrew would be proud': Harper's Law will see criminals who kill police jailed for life

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said: "The law must provide maximum protection to the most vulnerable and no-one is more vulnerable than a young child.

"So, we are increasing the maximum penalty for child cruelty causing or allowing serious physical harm from 10 years to 14 years, and the maximum penalty for causing or allowing the death of a child from 14 years to life imprisonment.

"I pay tribute to the courage of young Tony Hudgell and his adoptive parents Paula and Mark."

Read more: Raab: Harper’s Law isn’t blurring lines between murder and manslaughter

Tony’s mum, Paula Hudgell, said the family was "delighted" at the progress being made.

"We are delighted that Tony's Law is being backed by the Government," she said. "It's been our hope since those who abused our son were jailed in 2018 that more could be done to protect other children, the most vulnerable members of our society.

"I can't thank the public enough for the support they have shown through this nearly four year campaign, but especially thanks to Tom Tugendhat who has worked tirelessly with me, also my friend Julia Roberts a court reporter and my friends and family it was definitely a team effort.

"This is for Tony and all the babies and children that suffered or lost their lives at the hands of their abusers."

It comes after the Government confirmed that it would also be introducing Harper's Law through an amendment to the same bill.

It will see crooks who kill emergency services workers while committing a crime face life in prison.

The law change marks the end of a two-year campaign by Lissie Harper after her husband, police officer Andrew Harper, was killed in the line of duty while answering a late-night burglary call.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Some 39 men and three women have been charged with various offences.

Kirklees: 42 people charged with child sex offences after major police investigation

New rules to fight the spread of Omicron have been imposed

New face mask and travel rules will 'buy us time' against Omicron variant, PM says

Ghislaine Maxwell is standing trial in New York.

Ghislaine Maxwell 'manipulated' and 'served up' girls for sexual abuse, court hears

Iceland's boss says they won't 'police' face masks

Iceland says it won't 'police' face mask wearing despite Boris's mandate

David Lammy has earned a big promotion in the shadow cabinet

Labour reshuffle: David Lammy promoted to shadow foreign secretary

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate

Barbados will become the world's youngest republic at midnight on 30 November

Barbados drops Queen as head of state to become republic

Emma Smart has been on hunger strike for two weeks

Insulate Britain protester on hunger strike moved to hospital wing of prison

Jack Dorsey co-founded Twitter in 2006

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey resigns as chief executive

The booster vaccination programme will be extended to all adults, it has been confirmed.

Covid-19 booster jabs: Who is eligible and how can you book?

Javid has announced there are now 11 UK cases of the Omicron variant

Five cases of Omicron variant found in England taking total UK infections to 11

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam gave the update on the booster programme live from Downing Street.

All adults to be offered Covid booster jab to fight Omicron variant

The Commons Standards Committee has set out its proposals in the wake of the Owen Paterson saga

No 'excessive' personal attacks or paid consultancy: Plans to fight MP sleaze published

Keon was stabbed in Handsworth, Birmingham

Boy, 14, among five teenagers jailed for combined 83 years over Keon Lincoln's killing

Downing Street has confirmed schools will not break up for the Christmas holidays early

Downing Street confirms schools won't break up early for Christmas amid Omicron fears

Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, said she was unaware of any reshuffle by Sir Keir Starmer.

Starmer kicks off Labour reshuffle appearing to blindside deputy leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bill Cosby gesturing outside his home, after being released from prison (Matt Rourke/AP)

US Supreme Court asked to review overturning of Bill Cosby’s conviction
People wearing face masks to curb the spread of Covid-19 sit at a bus stop in Lisbon, Portugal (Ana Brigida/AP)

WHO says global risk from omicron variant is ‘very high’

Airport travellers

Nations across world look to tighten borders as more Omicron cases pop up
David Gulpilil

Famed Australian Indigenous actor David Gulpilil dies at 68

Sweden Politics

Swedes elect first female prime minister – for the second time in a week
Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport

Omicron shows need for global accord on pandemics, says WHO chief
Two teenage girls were spotted doing hand stands on a train track

'Deeply disturbing' footage shows teens doing handstands on level crossing
India Farmer Protests

Indian government repeals farm reforms after year of protests
Xiomara Castro

Leftist holds commanding lead in Honduran presidential vote

The Scottish government has confirmed six cases of Omicron.

As it happened: Omicron likely spreading in the UK as all adults to be offered booster jab

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP.

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP
Mark Drakeford: New mask rules in Welsh schools 'imminent'

Mark Drakeford: Mask mandates in Welsh schools 'imminent'

LBC Political Editor Theo Usherwood gives his view

LBC Views: If Omicron resists the vaccine, Ministers have flexibility to go much further
Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch again

Ian Maxwell was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari speaks to Ghislaine Maxwell's brother ahead of trial
Macron's anger 'nothing to do with Brexit' but 'peculiar resentment' towards UK - ex-Tory leader

Macron's anger 'nothing to do with Brexit' but 'peculiar resentment' towards UK
Maajid Nawaz's powerful reaction to 'woke' Christmas ban

Maajid Nawaz's powerful reaction to 'woke' Christmas ban

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 28/11 | Watch again

15 ways to get free legal advice: Legal expert Daniel Barnett explains

Is it your ‘human right’ to access theatres and nightclubs if you’ve not been jabbed?
David Lammy hits out at PM's mask-wearing track record

David Lammy hits out at PM's mask-wearing track record

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police