Child dies after US Christmas parade crash as man charged with intentional homicide

A man has been charged with intentional homicide over the Waukesha parade tragedy. Picture: Getty/Social media

By Will Taylor

A man has been charged with five counts of intentional homicide over the fatal Christmas parade crash in Milwaukee – as it was confirmed a child involved in the incident has now died.

There have now been six deaths from the tragedy, in which an SUV ploughed into people celebrating at the festive get-together on Sunday.

Darrell Brooks Jr, 39, has now been charged by prosecutors, with first-degree intentional homicide carrying a mandatory life sentence.

He appeared to sob during a court appearance on Tuesday over the incident in Waukesha, a suburb of Milwaukee in the US state of Wisconsin.

The sixth death will lead to a further charge.

More than 60 people were injured in the incident including several children, with some in a critical state.

The Associated Press said witnesses reported the vehicle appeared to be "intentionally moving side to side" and made no attempt to slow down or stop.

Brooks, who police said had earlier left a domestic disturbance, was on bail over an accusation he had struck a woman with his car earlier in November.

He has been charged over crimes more than 12 times since 1999.

The five adults who died were named on Monday as Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Police previously said they did not believe what happened to be a terror incident and were confident nobody else was involved.

An officer did open fire at the vehicle but was forced to stop shooting due to the sheer number of people around. Nobody was injured from the shots.