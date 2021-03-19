Child killed in 'tragic' Peloton treadmill accident

A child has died following an accident involving a Peloton treadmill. Picture: Getty

By Nick Hardinges

A child has died after a "tragic accident" involving a Peloton Tread+ treadmill.

Neither the age of the child nor the location of their death has been disclosed but the exercise equipment company has issued a statement.

"There are no words to express the shock and sadness everyone at Peloton feels as a result of this terrible tragedy," it said.

"Out of respect for the family and their privacy, we won't be sharing any additional information."

Peloton has since warned parents to keep children and pets away from the company's products "at all times".

Treadmills are sold with safety warnings as a standard practice but the firm's boss, John Foley, messaged customers to ensure they were aware of them following the tragedy.

Peloton boss John Foley called the child's death a "tragic accident". Picture: PA

"While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton," Mr Foley said.

"To prevent accidents, please take care to review and follow all the safety warnings and instructions that we provide," he said.

The 49-year-old also said all of Peloton's products were designed and sold with safety taken into consideration.

In February, a three-year-old suffered severe head injuries after getting trapped under one of the firm's treadmills, but they are expected to make a full recovery.

Peloton has gained in popularity in the past few years, with its high-cost exercise bikes being used as an alternative after gyms were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company's Tread+ range costs at least £3,084 and features a large screen that allows people to connect to live or virtual exercise classes around the world.