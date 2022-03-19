'Traumatised' black schoolgirl wrongly strip-searched to sue Met Police

19 March 2022, 18:08

Protests have been held across London in support of Child Q.
Protests have been held across London in support of Child Q. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A "traumatised" black school girl who was strip-searched by police officers after being wrongly suspected of carrying drugs is to sue the Met Police.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 15-year-old, referred to as Child Q, is taking civil action against the Metropolitan Police and her school, the law firm Bhatt Murphy said.

She is acting to obtain "cast-iron commitments to ensure this never happens again to any other child".

The shocking case - which saw Child Q searched by two officers at a Hackney secondary school - has caused uproar across the community.

She was searched in 2020 without another adult present and under the knowledge that the girl was menstruating.

A safeguarding review concluded that the strip search was unjustified and racism "was likely to have been an influencing factor".

Read more: Met cops sorry after black school girl 'traumatised' in 'racially motivated' strip search

Read more: Outrage over black girl strip-searched 'shows UK cares about ethnic minorities'

In a statement released through her lawyers, the girl said: "I want to thank the thousands of people across the world of all backgrounds who have offered me support - both publicly and through messages conveyed to my legal team - following everything I've been through. I know I am not alone."

According to the report, the impact on the secondary school pupil was "profound" and the repercussions "obvious and ongoing".

Family members described her as changing from a "happy-go-lucky girl to a timid recluse that hardly speaks", who now self-harms and needs therapy.

The Metropolitan Police has issued an apology to Child Q, after she was wrongly accused of carrying cannabis.

The case has drawn outrage from politicians and the public, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan sharing his "dismay and disgust", and Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch calling it an "appalling incident".

Three police officers have been investigated for misconduct by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is finalising its report.

The girl is being represented by Chanel Dolcy, a solicitor at Bhatt Murphy specialising in police misconduct and claims against public authorities, and Florence Cole, an Education and Community Care solicitor at Just for Kids Law.

Ms Dolcy said: "Child Q has launched civil proceedings against the Metropolitan Police and relevant school.

"She seeks to hold both institutions to account including through cast-iron commitments to ensure this never happens again to any other child.

"The Metropolitan Police has seemed incapable of reform for generations, and it is difficult to say that will ever change.

"Nevertheless, this is a pivotal time for the Metropolitan Police as it awaits the appointment of a new Commissioner.

"Child Q's family are calling on the Home Secretary and Mayor of London to ensure that only someone willing to declare publicly the persistence of institutional racism and institutional sexism in the Met Police is appointed as the new Met Commissioner.

"Child Q's family expect the new Commissioner to include affected communities in designing a plan to rid the force of these diseases and to affect that plan as a priority."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson speaking at the Tory party spring conference in Blackpool.

Boris compares Ukraine's fight for freedom to Brexit vote and Brits resisting 'wokeness'

Priti Patel defended the decision not to drop security checks on Ukrainian migrants.

Putin could use Ukrainian women to 'infiltrate' UK to launch terror attack, Home Sec says

Douglas Ross during the Scottish Conservative Conference

Douglas Ross wants to 'take back Scotland' from the SNP

A murder investigation is under way after the death of a 19-year-old woman in Clerkenwell

Murder probe after woman, 19, is killed in Clerkenwell

Lia Thomas (L) of the University of Pennsylvania stands on the podium after winning the 500-yard freestyle as other medalists (L-R) Emma Weyant, Erica Sullivan and Brooke Forde, pose together in protest

Female swimmers stage podium protest after being beaten by transgender Lia Thomas

Women 'discriminated against' in sport due to trans participation, ex-GB athlete claims

Women 'discriminated against' in sport due to trans participation, ex-GB athlete claims

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have cancelled a visit planned for the start of their Caribbean tour

William and Kate forced to cancel visit on Caribbean trip amid 'colonialism' backlash

The MoD believes Russia will step up its attacks on civilian targets

Russia likely to step up attacks on civilians in Ukraine, Ministry of Defence warns

Russia claims to have used a hypersonic missile to strike targets in Ukraine

Putin in 'panic' over revolution in Moscow as hypersonic missiles launched in Ukraine

P&O replacement quits on first day after discovering 800 staff sacked

'It was horrible': P&O replacement quits on first day after discovering 800 staff sacked

Flo's parents are hoping to sponsor Sergei but after spending 5 hours on paperwork they branded the UK scheme 'embarrassing''

Homes for Ukraine branded 'embarrassing publicity stunt' by refugees at Polish border

weather

UK set to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend as Brits prepare for mini-heatwave

Weather

David Cameron is driving a lorry to Poland to deliver supplies to Ukrainian refugees

Ex-PM David Cameron drives HGV to Poland to deliver supplies to Ukrainian refugees

The founders withdrew from organising the vigil after being threatened with £10,000 fines and possible prosecution

Met to appeal High Court ruling that it breached Sarah Everard vigil organisers' rights

cleaner

Hospital cleaner who stole from dead patients jailed for five months

murder top image

'Devil-obsessed Ripper' jailed for 42 years for murdering woman and violating her body

Latest News

See more Latest News

Devastated Ukrainian street

American who died in Russian attack was taking medicine to his partner
An unhappy Afghan man

Afghanistan is world’s most unhappy country, says UN report

A crater in Mariupol

Heavy fighting sees Russian troops move closer to capturing crucial port
Baker with peace bread

Italian baker makes loaves in Ukrainian colours for refugees

Missing Osprey Norway

Four US marines killed in Arctic Circle aircraft crash

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian journalist ‘kidnapped by Russian forces’

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

Four US soldiers killed in plane crash during Nato exercise in Norway
Russia Ukraine War

Russia’s strategy of blockading Ukrainian cities will fail – Zelensky
Russia Ukraine War Crossroads City

Russia fires hypersonic missile for first time during Ukraine war
Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces ‘blockading cities to create humanitarian catastrophe’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Environment Secretary: 'I very much hope David Cameron will return to public life'

Environment Secretary: 'I very much hope David Cameron will return to public life'
John Bolton: Putin would already be in Kyiv if Trump was in charge

John Bolton: Putin would already be in Kyiv if Trump was in charge
Boris Johnson addresses Scottish Tory Party conference

In the war of words, Boris Johnson was upstaged and out of ideas
Nick Ferrari asks if the Government will step up over refugees

Nick Ferrari Says: British people have stepped up over refugees but can the Govt?
James O'Brien blasts Government over past treatment of refugees

'Absolutely absurd': James O'Brien blasts Govt over past treatment of refugees
'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano
Lord Peter Cruddas believes Boris Johnson is 'the best thing to happen to the UK'.

'Boris is the best thing that's happened to the UK in a generation', says Lord Cruddas
Ian Dale says nationalisation should be on the table as P&O

Iain Dale says nationalise P&O Ferries after firm sacks all 800 workers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Andrew Marr berated P&O Ferries

Andrew Marr: What were P&O Ferries thinking sacking 800 staff like this in the modern era?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police