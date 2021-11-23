Breaking News

Children among 46 killed in west Bulgaria bus fire

By Emma Soteriou

Children are among at least 46 people to have died in a bus fire in western Bulgaria.

The bus caught fire on a highway at around 2am local time on Tuesday, officials said.

Seven people with burns were rushed to hospital in the capital Sofia, according to Reuters.

The head of the fire safety department at the interior ministry, Nikolai Nikolov, told private BTV television: "At least 45 people were killed after a bus caught fire and crashed, or crashed and then caught fire."

The ministry late updated the toll to 46, saying 53 people were on the bus.

The vehicle had reportedly been travelling from Turkey to North Macedonia, with most of the victims from the latter, an official from the North Macedonia embassy in Sofia told BTV.

North Macedonian Foreign Affairs Minister Bujar Osmani said the coach party was returning to Skopje from a weekend holiday trip to Istanbul in Turkey.

The area where the incident took place has now been sealed off.

This story is being updated