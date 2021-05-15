China announces its Zhurong rover has landed on Mars

15 May 2021, 07:31 | Updated: 15 May 2021, 07:33

Technical personnel work at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center
Technical personnel work at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

China has announced it has landed a spacecraft on Mars, making it the only nation after the US to do so successfully.

The official Xinhua News Agency cited the China National Space Administration (CNSA) as saying the lander had touched down.

Earlier, CNSA said the Tianwen-1 probe has collected a large amount of scientific data since entering Mars' orbit on February 10 and the window for setting down on an icy area of the planet known as Utopia Planitia had been determined by "current flying conditions".

imulated image taken on May 15, 2021 shows China's probe landing on Mars
imulated image taken on May 15, 2021 shows China's probe landing on Mars. Picture: PA

Named after the Chinese god of fire, the Zhurong rover will stay in the lander for diagnostics tests for several days before rolling down a ramp to begin exploring for signs of life.

Only the United States had previously successfully landed and operated a spacecraft on Mars - nine times, beginning with the twin Vikings in 1976 and, most recently, with the Perseverance rover in February.

The Perseverance rover and a tiny helicopter are currently exploring Mars.

Nasa expects the rover to collect its first sample in July for return to Earth in a decade.

China this year launched the initial module of a permanent space station, although the uncontrolled return to Earth of the launch rocket drew some criticism.

The launch of the Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, module is the first of 11 missions to build and provision the station and send up a three-person crew by the end of next year.

China also recently brought back lunar samples, the first by any country's space programme since the 1970s, and landed a probe and rover on the moon's less explored far side.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s hardline judiciary chief registers for presidential run
People queue for the vaccination centre at the Essa Academy in Bolton

Army deployed to assist with surge testing in parts of North West England
Gaza City

Israeli air strike on Gaza City kills 10 as unrest spreads to West Bank
Members at the Beijing Aerospace Control Centre celebrate

China lands spacecraft on Mars

Joe Biden

Joe Biden revokes Donald Trump’s order punishing statue vandals
Downing Street insisted Boris Johnson "transparently declared the benefit in kind" of the luxury Caribbean holiday

Boris Johnson’s Mustique holiday ‘was worth double the £15,000 declared’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Commissioner set out the focus for her officers as the nation unlocks

Met Police chief urges Londoners not to 'over-indulge' as lockdown eases
'Local health teams have been emasculated', Professor Ashton tells LBC.

'Local health teams have been emasculated', Professor tells LBC.
'Care home business model doesn't allow for quality care', Baroness Bakewell tells LBC.

'Care home business model doesn't allow for quality care', Baroness Bakewell tells LBC
'Two-thirds of us will be jobless after saving lives on Covid frontline,' says training doctor

'Two-thirds of us will be jobless after saving lives on Covid frontline,' says training doctor
Jeremy Hunt calls for Ofsted-style reviews of social care

'You can't fix NHS if you ignore social care', Jeremy Hunt tells LBC
James O'Brien defends Prince Harry amid media criticism in Mental Health Awareness Week

James O'Brien defends Prince Harry amid media criticism in Mental Health Awareness Week

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London