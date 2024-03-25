Britain to hit China with fresh sanctions after hackers accessed personal details of 40 million voters

25 March 2024, 07:06 | Updated: 25 March 2024, 07:26

Ministers are set to step up pressure on Beijing.
Ministers are set to step up pressure on Beijing.

By Jenny Medlicott

The UK will unveil sanctions against individuals thought to be linked to the cyberattacks on the Electoral Commission which saw the personal details of millions accessed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ministers will step up pressure on Beijing today as they are set to look at sanctioning individuals thought to be connected to alleged attacks on the Electoral Commission.

The attacks potentially saw the personal details of about 40 million voters accessed in August 2021, as well as 43 other individuals including MPs and peers.

The Electoral Commission, which only acknowledged the attacks last August, said unspecified “hostile actors” had gained access to copies of the electoral registers and broken into its emails and “control systems”.

It added that this had no impact on elections or anyone’s registration status.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is expected to tell Parliament on Monday that those behind the wave of cyberattacks had links to Beijing.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is expected to link the cyberattacks to Beijing.
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is expected to link the cyberattacks to Beijing. Picture: Alamy

MPs thought to have been targeted in the attacks include former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, former minister Tim Loughton, cross bench peer Lord Alton and SNP MP Stewart McDonald and were reportedly called to a briefing over the activity.

They are members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) pressure group, which scrutinises the activity of Beijing.

Luke de Pulford, executive director of IPAC, told the Times: “About a year ago the Belgian and French foreign ministries publicly confirmed [Chinese state] sponsored cyberattacks against our members. Other countries have done the same privately. Beijing has made no secret of their desire to attack foreign politicians who dare to stand up to them.”

Some of those affected are understood to be preparing to jointly address the matter publicly on Monday.

In July, the Commons intelligence and security committee (ISC) released a report claiming China was “prolifically and aggressively” targeting the UK but government departments lacked the “resources, expertise or knowledge” to tackle the threat.

It also said Beijing had managed to “successfully penetrate every sector of the UK’s economy”.

A Government spokeswoman refused to comment on Sunday.

Meanwhile, reforms of UK spying laws continue to make their way through Parliament, with the Investigatory Powers (Amendment) Bill also set to appear in the Commons on Monday.

It comes amid rising concerns within the UK government over Chinese espionage and parliamentary interference.

In September 2023, a parliamentary researcher was arrested under the Official Secrets Act accused of spying for China.

China has denied accusations of espionage and wrongdoing.

