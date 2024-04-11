China accused of 'flooding the UK with fake Royal Mail stamps' in 'act of economic warfare'

11 April 2024, 06:31

Books of barcoded Royal Mail 1st class postage stamps depicting the head of Queen Elizabeth II
Books of barcoded Royal Mail 1st class postage stamps depicting the head of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

China has been accused of flooding the UK with fake stamps in an "act of economic warfare".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sources close to Royal Mail said fake Chinese stamps were behind a rise in complaints that stamps bought from legitimate outlets were being deemed fraudulent, which can result in a £5 fine, the Telegraph reported.

Four Chinese suppliers are offering to print up to one million counterfeit Royal Mail stamps a week, according to the paper. The fake stamps are being sold for as little as 4p each before being sent to Britain.

Some small retailers are unknowingly buying these fake stamps, as they are allowed to purchase from wholesalers rather than direct from Royal Mail.

The forgeries have also been found on Amazon and eBay, as well as on scam websites imitating the Royal Mail site.

Read more: Royal Mail wants to halve second class letter deliveries to three times a week under massive shake-up

Read more: 'We all rely on the Royal Mail': Minister acknowledges widespread 'concern' over plans to axe Saturday post

Postal minister confirms there are 'no firm plans' to reduce the number of days post is delivered

Stamps bought directly from the Post Office are unaffected, because it gets all of its stamps direct from Royal Mail.

Alan Mendoza, of national security think tank the Henry Jackson Society, told the paper: "It is inconceivable that a large-scale counterfeit operation like this could be occurring without the knowledge and therefore tacit approval of the Chinese Communist Party.

"It's an obvious form of economic warfare."

Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake said: "It is key to prevent counterfeit stamps entering our supply chain in the UK.

UK stamps
UK stamps. Picture: Alamy

"The Royal Mail must do everything possible to prevent counterfeits entering our circulation and must establish where they are coming from and how they are entering our marketplace," he told the Daily Mail.

But a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in London slammed the claims as "absurd".

He told the Times: "It is totally ridiculous, absurd and ill-intentional. How could one imagine a sovereign country triggers war by bringing fake stamps?

"If this case really happened, (the) first thing to do is to have (a) thorough investigation over the internal supply chain, instead of pursuing the attention of (the) media."

Chinese leader Xi Jinping. China denies the accusation
Chinese leader Xi Jinping. China denies the accusation. Picture: Getty

It was reported last week that Royal Mail is looking into claims that people have been wrongly fined after being sent letters with new barcoded stamps that were deemed to be counterfeit.

A Royal Mail spokesman said: "We are working hard to remove counterfeit stamps from circulation.

"We regularly monitor online marketplaces to detect suspicious activity, such as sales of heavily discounted stamps and work closely with retailers and law enforcement agencies to identify those who produce counterfeit stamps.

"We work closely with a number of police forces across the country and in recent cases we have recovered stamps with a retail value of over £250,000."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

JK Rowling has said she wouldn't accept an apology from Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson

JK Rowling wouldn't accept apology from Harry Potter stars Daniel Ratcliffe and Emma Watson over trans rights row

Poland Abortion

Poland to debate strict anti-abortion legislation

Kammonan Thiampanit

Woman stabbed to death in house near Hyde Park named, with police still hunting for killer

Caroline Flack and her mother Christine

Police reinvestigate decision to charge Caroline Flack with assault, as mother vows 'not to stop until we get the truth'

Joe Biden has spoken out in the face of an imminent threat from Iran to Israel

Joe Biden warns of imminent 'significant attack' by Iran on Israel, as he vows US support is 'ironclad'

South Korea Election

South Korea’s prime minister and officials offer to resign after election defeat

Habibur Masum

Man, 25, charged with murder after mother was stabbed to death as she pushed pram in Bradford

Dr Tijion Esho

TV cosmetic doctor gave free Botox to OnlyFans model in return for sex at his clinic, medical tribunal finds

Sunak is facing a Cabinet revolt over his threat to quit the ECHR

Sunak faces Cabinet revolt after threatening to quit ECHR if Rwanda flights are blocked

Police and officials gather on a cordoned off street at the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia

At least three people shot at Eid event in Philadelphia

General Christopher Cavoli

Ukraine ‘will be outgunned by Russia 10 to one within weeks without US help’

Harold Wilson repeatedly denied rumours that he had an affair while in office

Former Prime Minister Harold Wilson had ‘secret Downing Street affair with deputy press secretary’

Israeli soldiers move on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel

Three sons of top Hamas leader killed in Israeli air strike in Gaza

Exclusive
Sir Keir Starmer's home was targeted yesterday

Protests outside politicians’ homes are ‘terrifying’, outgoing Tory MP tells LBC, after Starmer's house targeted

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says Arizona’s abortion ban goes too far

A restaurant chain owner has announced plans to close 18 branches.

Family restaurant chain behind Wildwood and Dim T set to close 18 sites - is your local at risk?

Latest News

See more Latest News

An Oscar statue

Date announced for 2025 Oscars

Prince Harry

Major update in Prince Harry ‘drug use’ lawsuit as US visa application handed over to a judge
J

Biden says US 'considering' dropping charges against Julian Assange

Members of the European Parliament participate in a series of votes as they attend a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels

EU legislators approve overhaul of migration laws

Dr David Bell spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

'There's no such thing as a trans child': Tavistock clinic whistleblower claims doctors have been ‘captured by ideology’
The Prince of Wales has shared a personal message on the account he shares with Kate

Prince William breaks silence after Kate's cancer diagnosis as he shares personal message

Red British e -passport, issued before Brexit in 2016

Passport prices set to rise for second time in over a year for Brits

Revellers have demanded refunds over the Lantern Festival

Lantern Festival branded 'the next Fyre Festival' amid 'scam' claims as revellers demand ticket refunds
Former Trump executive Allen Weisselberg is taken into custody after sentencing in court in New York

Former Trump executive given five months in jail for lying in civil fraud case

"[Italian] Eurofighters currently Air Policing out of Malbrok [Poland], had their first scramble 2 days ago & their second Alpha scramble yesterday," wrote Nato's Aircomand in an update posted on X.

Nato fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian spy plane over Baltic Sea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace

'Queen's favourite grandson' Peter Phillips suffers heartache as he 'splits from girlfriend after three years'
Charles is only the second British monarch to grace the Bank of England's notes - and it is the first time one sovereign's image has been replaced with another.

Milestone moment King Charles presented with first banknotes featuring his face

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit