China Promises Retaliation As Trade War With US Continues

10 May 2019, 07:45 | Updated: 10 May 2019, 13:06

The US will impose tariffs on $200bn worth of Chinese goods.
The US will impose tariffs on $200bn worth of Chinese goods. Picture: PA

Beijing has said that it would retaliate against the US, following moves to increase tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars' worth Chinese products.

The US has raised the import tariff on $200bn worth of Chinese products, including electronics, clothes can toys from 10% to 25%.

The announcement breaks a months-long truce which saw the world's two largest economies pause the on-going trade war which had seen each side placing ever-increasing tariffs on goods.

"The Chinese side deeply regrets [the US actions] and will have to take countermeasures," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement shortly after the US started to raise tariffs on Chinese goods.

In the UK Downing Street cautioned that a worsening trade war would have damaging consequences both for the two countries and the wider global economy.

"We are concerned about it. We are clear that nobody benefits from trade wars," a No 10 spokeswoman said.

"Discussions between the two are ongoing and we hope they will find a resolution to avoid any further escalation."

A delegation is currently in Washington for the 11th round of China-US economic and trade talks.

US Customs and Border Protection said the tariffs will apply to US-bound products which left China after 12:01 am on Friday US time.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Berlin: Dealers allowed to sell drugs in dedicated zones of Gorlitzer Park sprayed pink

Revealed: Areas most likely to have people signed off work sick

Robot hummingbird uses AI to fly like the real thing

Thailand's Maya Bay beach made famous by Leonardo DiCaprio film closed until 2021

Climate change: Refreeze polar regions to reverse damage done by humans, Sir David King says

The News Explained

Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?