'Human remains' found in hunt for missing woman Chloe Mitchell, as police charge two men

12 June 2023, 09:36 | Updated: 12 June 2023, 11:35

Human remains have been found in the hunt for Chloe Mitchell
Human remains have been found in the hunt for Chloe Mitchell. Picture: PSNI/Getty

By Kit Heren

Police think they have found human remains as they search for a missing woman in Northern Ireland.

Chloe Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3 in the town centre of Ballymena.

Detectives charged a Brandon John Rainey, 26, with murder and a 34-year-old man with assisting offenders.

Rainey, of James Street in Ballymena, appeared in court on Monday morning charged with Ms Mitchell's murder. He was remanded in custody until July 6.

Officers launched a murder inquiry on Sunday after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena.

Forensic officers attended a flat in the James Street area of Ballymena on Sunday evening. The property had been cordoned off by police earlier in the week.

Chloe Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday morning
Chloe Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: PSNI

The discovery came after a widespread police search in Ballymena over recent days.

In a statement on Sunday night, the volunteer-based organisation Community Rescue Service said: "The CRS would like to thank the people of Ballymena, those who live and work in the Harryville area and especially Chloe's family and friends for their exceptional support during our operations."

In an earlier statement after the suspected human remains were found, Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: "While there has been no formal identification, we have now launched a murder inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, who was a high-risk missing person.

Community Rescue Service volunteers in thick undergrowth near the River Braid in Ballymena during the search for Chloe Mitchell
Community Rescue Service volunteers in thick undergrowth near the River Braid in Ballymena during the search for Chloe Mitchell. Picture: Alamy
Members of the Community Rescue Service continue the search for Chloe Mitchell
Members of the Community Rescue Service continue the search for Chloe Mitchell. Picture: Alamy
Search and Rescue teams at Braidwater Retail Park in Ballymena
Search and Rescue teams at Braidwater Retail Park in Ballymena. Picture: Alamy

"Earlier this week we launched a criminal investigation into Chloe's disappearance. Tragically, we now have reason to believe that Chloe was murdered.

"Our thoughts are very much with Chloe's family and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this heart-breaking time.

"I would like to thank the community in Ballymena and the search and rescue teams for their help in trying to find Chloe."

