Chocolate-covered strawberries banned at Borough Market after greengrocer told 'they don’t count as fruit'

A popular Borough Market greengrocer was banned from selling its renowned chocolate-covered strawberries because they 'did not count as fruit or veg'.

The stall, named Turnips, has been a mainstay at London's famed tourist attraction for more than 30 years with fans travelling from as far as Australia to try its £7.50 pots of large strawberries covered in thick gooey chocolate sauce.

The treat has sparked a social media storm - but Turnips say it was forced to stop selling them as Borough Market deemed it neither “fruit, veg or related produce”.

Outrage spread to social media with many people expressing their disappointment. One person wrote: “I am coming all the way from America and was so excited to try this.”

The stall is beloved by locals and has also built-up a cult following online. One woman went on a 9,000-mile trip from Australia to try the strawberries after a video of them being prepared went viral on TikTok.

In the TikTok video, which has gained over a million views, a staff member tells disappointed customers that the mushroom risotto was also banned as it was not being prepared in an approved hot food area.

The staff member says: “If you’re outraged that we’re closed today and you can’t get your beautiful chocolate covered strawberries, make a complaint to the Borough Market administration.

“We are allowed to trade fruit, veg and related produce out of anywhere in our shop but they’ve shut down the whole front of our operation and not let us trade today on the basis that our chocolate covered strawberries do not count as fruit, veg and related produce.

“So if you find that outrageous, make a complaint, call in and let them know.”

The wave of support following the ban clearly had an impact, with the same staff member announcing on TikTok that it had been overturned after a few days.

After a five-day hiatus, the delighted staff member said: "We're back in business, we won! We're back in business guys due to popular demand, our chocolate-covered strawberries are open again.

"They were disputing our rights to sell our chocolate-covered strawberries but we won, we freed the strawberry."

Borough Market has been approached for comment.