Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn mega-fight at the o2 OFF after Benn fails drugs test

Eubank Jr and Benn had been set face each other at a catchweight, in what would be the third bout between the famous boxing families. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Saturday's historic mega-fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr has been "prohibited" by the British boxing governing body, after Benn failed a drugs test.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said the multi-million pound fight would be cancelled as it "not in the interests of boxing".

The statement comes after Conor Benn returned an "adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug".

Despite the failed test, promoters Matchroom boxing insisted Benn remained free to compete as his B sample hadn't been tested yet.

But the BBBofC has now insisted the historic match up, which is set to headline an event at O2 Arena this Saturday, shouldn't go ahead.

A statement read: “On the evening of 4th October 2022, the Board of the British Boxing Board of Control Limited resolved that the contest between Chris Eubank Jnr. and Conor Benn scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022 is prohibited as it is not in the interests of Boxing.

“That was communicated to the Boxers and Promoters involved on the morning of 5th October 2022.”

Eubank Jr and Benn had been set face each other at a catchweight, in what would be the third bout between the famous boxing families.

Their fathers Chris Eubank Snr and Nigel Benn fought twice in early 90s, in what's regarded as one of boxing's greatest ever rivalries.

But the hotly anticipated fight has now been thrown into doubt following reports of Benn’s drug test, which promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed in a joint statement alongside promoters Matchroom and Wasserman Boxing, prior to the BBBofC announcement.

The fighters' fathers fought twice in early 90s, in what's regarded as one of boxing's greatest ever rivalries. Picture: Alamy

“We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug," it read.

"The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.

“Mr Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout. Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.

“Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday.”