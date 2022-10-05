Breaking News

'I'll get us through the tempest': Truss brushes off Tory rebels as crucial speech interrupted by Greenpeace protesters

5 October 2022, 11:25 | Updated: 5 October 2022, 12:42

Liz Truss was interrupted by Greenpeace activists
Liz Truss was interrupted by Greenpeace activists. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Greenpeace protesters demanding to know who voted for Liz Truss's policies have been hauled out of the Tory conference after they interrupted her key speech.

Liz Truss was hoping to repair damaged relations with sections of her party and her own Cabinet after a bruising party gathering in Birmingham.

After humiliating U-turns, Liz Truss, who was setting out why she felt she needed to implement the policies that sent markets into turmoil, was interrupted by two shouting protesters in the crowd.

Two women, dressed in suits, held a banner that said "Who voted for this" with the Greenpeace logo.

"Let's get them removed," demanded the Prime Minister, as they were drowned out by boos from the conference hall.

They were ejected as they grinned to cameras, while Tory visitors chanted "Truss, Truss!" over and over and began applauding the PM.

"Later on in my speech, my friends, I'm going to talk about the anti-growth coalition. But I think they arrived in the hall a bit too early, they were meant to come later on, so we'll get on to them in a few minutes," Ms Truss said.

Greenpeace said on Twitter: Greenpeace activists have interrupted @TrussLiz speech at #CPC22 to denounce the prime minister 'shredding' her party’s 2019 manifesto promises.

"The PM is U-turning on fracking, strong climate action, and world-leading environmental protections. Who voted for this?"

Read more: Govt plans more curbs on strikes by requiring minimum service from teachers, doctors and firefighters

Her speech came as Tory infighting broke out following her disastrous mini-budget, which sent the markets into turmoil.

This was her chance to try and reunify the party. After days of infighting, she said she had been treated differently for being a woman, and added: "I know how it feels to have your potential diminished by those who think they know better." She went on to say that by being treated differently she was "determined to change things".

She started the speech by saying: "We gather at a vital time for the United Kingdom. These are stormy days.

Protesters were ejected from the Tory conference in Birmingham
Protesters were ejected from the Tory conference in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

"Together, we have mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the rock on which modern Britain was built," she told the conference earlier.

"We're now in a new era under King Charles III.

"We're dealing with the global economic crisis caused by Covid and by Putin's appalling war in Ukraine. In these tough times, we need to step up. I'm determined to get Britain moving, to get us through the tempest and put us on a stronger footing as a nation."

Read more: Ministers 'planning to raise the pension age to 68 by the mid-2030s' in blow to millions

After the pound tumbled and the Bank of England began a gilt buying programme, Tories had begun to take aim at Ms Truss's policies.

Michael Gove was among the big names to criticise her, calling for a reversal on abolishing the 45p top rate of income tax, which the PM later implemented. She also failed to rule out more U-turns.

Then, Penny Mordaunt, a former rival for the leadership of the party, said benefits should rise in line with inflation, despite the Government seeming set to adjust it in line with earnings, at about 5.4%.

Some of Ms Truss's allies have fired back.

Levelling up secretary Simon Clarke backed Home Secretary Suella Braverman after she accused Tory rebels of staging a "coup" in the wake of the the Government's tax U-turn.

There were even fears among Ms Truss's team as to how many Tory MPs would even turn up for her speech.

Government aides texted them asking if they were attending as some caught the trains back to avoid Wednesday's strikes while others said they couldn't take anymore after the conference in Birmingham became overshadowed by the tax debacle and Ms Truss's own poor communication.

She had to apologise to LBC after previously saying no family would pay more than £2,500 for their energy bills.

However, the price cap is a cap on the unit of energy used, not an absolute limit, and the Government believes the average household won't pay more than £2,500 based on previous energy use.

She said she should have been clearer when she spoke before.

