Exclusive

'I need justice for my son': Chris Kaba’s mum and dad say 'huge gap' has been left in their family’s lives

5 March 2023, 10:56 | Updated: 5 March 2023, 12:15

Chris Kaba was fatally shot in the head by a Metropolitan Police officer on September 5
Chris Kaba was fatally shot in the head by a Metropolitan Police officer on September 5. Picture: PA/LBC
Lillie Almond

By Lillie Almond

Six months after the 24 year old father-to-be and fiancé was killed by police in South London, Chris Kaba’s parents have told LBC that the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) urgently need to deliver justice.

Mr Kaba’s family held a community event at New Road Baptist Church on Saturday 4th March - marking six months since the unarmed Black man was shot by a Metropolitan Police Firearms Officer.

Speaking to LBC for the first time, Chris Kaba’s father Prosper Kaba said: "We as a family - we think that six months is too much.

"The killer, if he was not an Officer, he should be in prison. Why is it taking long for justice? Do we need two justice for one country - or one justice for everyone?"

Chris’ mother, Helen Kaba added: "Everything has been stopped. We cannot do nothing - because we are thinking every day, every single day, we are thinking about Chris.

"What will happen exactly in this case? Because they are taking too long - but we need answers. This was the happiest boy, happiest man, father to be - he deserved life."

Chris Kaba's family speak to LBC
Chris Kaba's family speak to LBC. Picture: LBC

Read More: Chris Kaba's family call for Met Police officer to be 'immediately suspended'

Read More: Car driven by Chris Kaba collided with police vehicles before he was shot, an inquest has heard

Mr Kaba’s parents described the sadness they have for their baby granddaughter, who was born months after her father was killed.

Yesterday’s community event saw family and friends gather, share stories and listen to words given by Mr Kaba’s family. The hall was decorated with pictures of Chris smiling - and a slideshow played videos of him in happy times.

Afterwards, there was by a vigil in nearby Kirkstall Gardens - where police stopped Mr Kaba in the Audi he’d been driving six months ago. People cried, lit candles and sang.

They held a minute’s silence under a sign which reads “Justice for Chris Kaba.”

Chris Kaba
Chris Kaba. Picture: LBC

Chris’ family and the wider community are asking why the IOPC’s investigation is taking this long.

They reiterated concerns that the police car which followed him used no blue lights or sirens when doing so - and that he was killed by a single gunshot to the head, through the windscreen of the car he’d been driving.

The officer who shot Mr Kaba, known only as NX121, was suspended from duty one week after it happened.

The IOPC said: "We are confident that our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba will conclude within the six to nine month timeframe we specified at the outset.

"We are awaiting an external report which we require in order to conclude our investigation, finalise our report and then decide whether or not to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision."

Mr Kaba’s family held a community event at New Road Baptist Church
Mr Kaba’s family held a community event at New Road Baptist Church. Picture: LBC

But for Chris Kaba’s family, this is not enough. They say: "We must never accept a young unarmed Black man being shot by police on the streets of London as normal.

"This should never have happened. It must never happen again. Chris was so loved by our family and all his friends. He had a bright future ahead of him before his life was cut short.

"Alongside the community of supporters standing with us, our family cannot wait any longer.”

One of those supporters of the #justiceforchriskaba campaign is Local Community Leader and Activist Rachel Swaby - who was on Kirkstall Gardens after Mr Kaba died.

Ms Swaby told LBC: "The family and ourselves are asking for answers. We want to know who, how and why - and we won’t rest until we get those answers.”

Daniel Machover of Hickman & Rose, who represent Chris Kaba’s family, said: "If a member of the public is killed by another member of the public who is known to the police on the day of the death, it would rightly be considered outrageous for the bereaved family to be waiting for more than five months for the criminal investigation to be completed.

"The IOPC is failing this family and the wider public by failing to complete its criminal investigation promptly."

Mr Kaba’s family and their supporters are calling for more detailed updates from the IOPC. They urgently want a charging decision to be made regarding the officer/s involved in the killing of Chris Kaba.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chris Rock (Anthony Devlin/AP)

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap at Oscars in Netflix show

A fire at Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar district (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP)

Fire hits crowded Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris defends Boris Johnson

‘I do believe he’s innocent’: Senior cabinet minister defends Boris after MPs say Covid rule breaches were 'obvious'

It comes after more than a decade of talks

'Historic agreement': One hundred nations sign treaty to protect planet's oceans after decade of talks

King Charles coronation is taking place in May

Harry and Meghan confirm invite to King Charles' Coronation - but refuse to say if they will attend

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman promise to get tough on boat crossings

'Enough is enough': Asylum seekers in small boats to be banned from UK as Sunak vows to end 'immoral' crossings

Hawksbill Sea Turtle

Nations reach accord to protect marine life on high seas

Part of the wreckage of the boat that washed ashore in southern Italy

Athlete who died in shipwreck off Italy ‘left Pakistan to help disabled son’

Prince Harry and Meghan were recently asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage in Windsor

Harry and Meghan 'to get Prince Andrew's Buckingham Palace apartment' after Frogmore eviction

Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie on the ground after derailing in Ohio

Ohio hit by second cargo train derailment in a month

Fares in England and Wales will jump by up to 5.9% on average

Train passengers hit by biggest fare hike in a decade costing commuters hundreds more a year

A man shovels snow off the roof of a store in Crestline, California

Teenage hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm

Election 2024 CPAC

Donald Trump vows to ‘finish what we started’ in speech to Republicans

Self-help author Marianne Williamson speaks to the crowd (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Self-help author is first Democrat to challenge Joe Biden for party nomination

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman promise to get tough on boat crossings

'Enough is enough': Sunak vows to end 'immoral' small boats crossing Channel as home secretary prepares new laws

Greece Train Collision

Court appearance of station master in Greece train crash delayed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Politics

Israelis protest against legal overhaul plans for ninth week

Kylie Minogue has performed at successive Royal concerts

Kylie Minogue snubs King's Coronation concert invite due to rising republican mood in her native Australia
Tunisia Protests

Tunisians march against inflation and president’s squeeze on dissent

Harry and Meghan were booted out of Frogmore Cottage this week

Prince Harry says 'I've always felt different' to rest of Royal Family in televised 'trauma talk'
Parts of the UK are set for their coldest day of 2023 so far

New arctic blast to bring coldest day of the year so far with temperatures set to plunge to -4C
Malta summit

Mediterranean countries push for more solidarity in migrant crisis

Thailand cave

Friends and family in Thailand remember boy rescued from cave

Ukrainian APC

Civilians flee embattled city as Ukrainian pullout looms

Indonesia Fuel Depot Fire

Search for survivors following deadly Indonesia fuel depot fire

The planes were scrambled from RAF Coningsby

Supersonic RAF jets scrambled to escort plane which lost contact, causing sonic boom heard across central England

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff
Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories
Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit