‘Police can’t be everywhere all the time’: Minister urges public to make citizen’s arrest if they spot shoplifters

4 October 2023, 06:37 | Updated: 4 October 2023, 06:42

The policing minister has urged the public to arrest shoplifters when it is safe to do so.
The policing minister has urged the public to arrest shoplifters when it is safe to do so. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Members of the public who spot shoplifters in action should use their power of citizen’s arrest, even if they have to use force, the policing minister has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Philp has urged members of the public to step in when they see thieves shoplifting by making citizen’s arrests.

Mr Philp also called on retailers to instruct their security guards to intervene when it is safe to do so.

Speaking at a fringe event hosted by the Policy Exchange think tank at the Tory Party conference, Mr Philp said: “The wider public do have the power of citizen’s arrest and, where it’s safe to do so, I would encourage that to be used because if you do just let people walk in, take stuff and walk out without proper challenge, including potentially a physical challenge, then again it will just escalate.

“While I want the faster and better police response, the police can’t be everywhere all the time.”

Under section 3 of the Criminal Law Act 1967, a person “may use such force as is reasonable in the circumstances in the prevention of crime, or in effecting or assisting in the lawful arrest of offenders or suspected offenders or of persons unlawfully at large.”

It comes after figures earlier this year revealed that there has been a 26 per cent rise in shoplifting in the last year, according to the British Retail Consortium.

Read more: Legislation won't solve shoplifting crisis without tougher action from cops, former policing minister tells LBC

Read more: Police to use 'game-changing' facial recognition tech to check thieves against passport databases

Mr Philp urged the 'wider public' to make use of the power of citizen's arrest.
Mr Philp urged the 'wider public' to make use of the power of citizen's arrest. Picture: Alamy

In Co-op stores, shoplifting has reached record levels, with an average of nearly 1,000 incidents each day in the first half of this year - an increase of 35%.

Police have been accused of failing to take the crime seriously as figures show in the 12 months to march that forces recorded 339,206 cases of shoplifting.

Reports suggest that a total of £1bn is being stolen from stores each year and an extra £700m is being spent on security measures in these retailers.

Physical assaults on front-line store workers have risen 30% year-on-year, with anti-social behaviour and verbal abuse rising by a fifth (20%).

Mr Philp also hailed supermarket chain the Co-op for training security guards and staff in its stores how to intervene against thieves.

Alex Norris, the shadow policing minister, hit out at Mr Phil’s comments, as he said his comments were “inviting more violence against shop workers”.

Priti Patel speaks to Nick Ferrari on theft from shops

He said: “Under this Tory government shop theft has hit epidemic levels and violence against shop workers has risen to a disturbing 850 incidents every single day.

“With 10,000 fewer neighbourhood police on the beat and in our town centres, the Tories are totally failing to enforce the law or keep our town centres safe.

“Rather than offering serious suggestions to get police back on the beat, the minister is inviting even more violence against shop workers by calling for citizen’s arrests, while making pie-in-the-sky promises about databases when the Tories have still failed to upgrade the police national computer which is 50 years old.

“The Tories are just making it up as they go along but communities are paying the price.”

It comes after Mr Philp announced on Monday that he will be asking police to check the facial images of criminals against the Home Office’s passport and immigration records.

He said the move could be a “game-changer” in the crackdown on such crimes by using advanced facial recognition technology.

“I’m going to be asking police forces to search all these databases not just for shoplifting but for crime generally,” Mr Philp said.

“It could be game-changing.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Morgan State University Shots Fired

Five people wounded in shooting outside residence hall at Baltimore university

Congress McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy rules out running again after being ousted as speaker

Koreas Tensions

North Korea vows ‘overwhelming’ response to Pentagon report

Victoria Beckham has opened up about the "hardest period" of her marriage to David Beckham

Victoria Beckham speaks out for the first time revealing how Rebecca Loos claims almost ended marriage

Home Secretary Suella Braverman dismisses human rights act as the 'criminal rights act'

'Hurricane of migrants' coming to the UK, warns Suella Braverman as she attacks celebrity critics

Italy Bus Crash

Tourists among victims as bus crash near Venice kills at least 21 people

City mayor Luigi Brugnaro said the scene of the crash was "apocalyptic"

At least 20 dead after coach crashes off overpass in 'apocalyptic scene' near Venice

Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy ousted as House speaker as Democrats join Republicans to topple him

Kevin McCarthy has been ousted as speaker of the US House of Representatives

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy forced out of office for first time in history following rebellion

The bizarre guidance remains in place across several NHS trusts - despite its own website describing the concept as "misleading".

NHS 'male menopause' leave branded 'silly' with guidelines allowing medics to take up to a year of sick pay

Donald Trump

Judge issues gagging order on Donald Trump after comments about court clerk

People fleeing from the shopping centre in Bangkok, Thailand

At least two dead after shooting at major shopping centre in Bangkok

Kevin McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy at risk as US House votes to move ahead with effort to oust him

Exclusive
Gary Neville tells LBC HS2 should go to Manchester

HS2 should go to Manchester, Gary Neville insists as he slams Tories for doing 'everything but level up'

UK prisoners to be sent abroad says Justice Secretary as prison overcrowding reaches breaking point

UK government to rent prison spaces abroad as overcrowding reaches breaking point

Former president Donald Trump

Judge deals Donald Trump a setback over fraud trial evidence

Latest News

See more Latest News

Henry Cuellar

US Congressman back at work after armed carjacking in Washington DC

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick joins Andrew Marr

Net migration 'far too high' since Brexit due to 'wrong decisions' taken by Tory government, minister tells LBC
Andrew Boff said Suella's speech was making the Tory party look "transphobic and homophobic"

Tory London Assembly member Andrew Boff kicked out of Suella Braverman's speech for 'heckling'
Craig N. Ross Jr

Fingerprint on ransom note leads police to missing girl and kidnap suspect

Donald Trump

Donald Trump demands Republicans cancel remaining presidential primary debates

Rishi Sunak at the Conservative Party Conference

General election 'not what the country wants', says Rishi Sunak despite party clashes and rows over HS2
Ross has been charged with kidnapping of the first degree.

Pictured: Suspect in kidnapping of 9-year-old Charlotte Sena in New York

Home Secretary Suella Braverman dismisses human rights act as the 'criminal rights act'

Human rights act should be 'criminal rights act', Braverman claims as Tory frogmarched out for 'softly-spoken heckling'
Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges

Teresa Hanson has been sentenced to life in prison

Woman who stabbed her husband of 34 years through the heart then went back to chopping onions jailed for life

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William play table tennis on visit to mark the start of Black History Month

Ping pong Princess! Kate and William go head-to-head at table tennis on visit marking start of Black History Month
12 episodes and a holiday special were released on Spotify.

Spotify boss reveals real reason why Harry & Meghan's £18m podcast deal ‘didn’t work’ before couple axed
Prince Andrew has been given a 'stay of execution'.

Prince Andrew granted permission to stay at Royal Lodge ‘indefinitely’ after striking deal with King

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty on Jenrick

'We're full aren't we?': Shelagh questions Robert Jenrick's motive behind encouraging Brits to increase birth rate
Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son
JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit