Christian Eriksen to be fitted with a heart starter after Euro 2020 collapse on pitch

Christian Eriksen posted a selfie from his hospital bed earlier this week. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is to be fitted with a heart starter, the national team doctor has confirmed.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder had to be resuscitated on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen after slumping to the ground during the first half of his side's 1-0 Euro 2020 Group B defeat to Finland on Saturday evening.

Eriksen regained consciousness before being taken to hospital, where medics continue to work to identify what caused his cardiac arrest.

Providing an update on his status on Thursday, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said: "After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter)."

Boesen continued: "This device is necessary after cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

"Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment.

"We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time."

On Tuesday Eriksen posted selfie from hospital bed and says he feels 'fine'.

He posted: "Hello everyone, Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

"I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark. Best, Christian"

