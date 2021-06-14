Breaking News

Christian Eriksen vows he 'won't give up' after Euro 2020 collapse

14 June 2021, 08:50 | Updated: 14 June 2021, 09:28

Danish Midfielder Christian Eriksen has said he will not "give up" in his first public words since he collapsed during a Euro 2020 match against Finland
Danish Midfielder Christian Eriksen has said he will not "give up" in his first public words since he collapsed during a Euro 2020 match against Finland. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Danish Midfielder Christian Eriksen has said he will not "give up" in his first public words since he collapsed during a Euro 2020 match against Finland.

In a short statement to fans via his agent, he told Gazzetta dello Sport: "Thank you, I won't give up. I feel better now - but I want to understand what's happened.

"I want to say thank you all for what you did for me."

The 29-year-old Dane was resuscitated after receiving "life-saving heart treatment" on the pitch, Denmark's team doctor Morten Boesen said.

Dr Boesen later confirmed Eriksen was stable having suffered a cardiac arrest and that "he was gone" prior to being resuscitated.

Read more: Christian Eriksen sends 'greetings' to teammates after collapsing on pitch at Euro 2020

He is in a stable condition and recovering in hospital after collapsing at around the 40-minute mark of Denmark's first Euro 2020 game against Finland.

Attempts to bring back the star midfielder got under way almost immediately on the pitch while play in Copenhagen was temporarily suspended.

The former Tottenham Hotspur footballer, now of Inter Milan, received CPR while his visibly distressed teammates formed a ring around him to prevent spectators and cameras from seeing the urgent treatment.

Eriksen was brought back to life by medical teams and UEFA later confirmed he was "now in hospital and in a stable condition".

His team-mates formed a shield round him while he was being treated on the pitch and Peter Schmeichel is concerned how the incident will impact Denmark's players .

He added: "It's very difficult to say exactly what the longer-term impact will be (for the players) from that experience, which I know having spoken to Kasper was very traumatic for everyone.

"It's a very dramatic scene when someone has to be defibrillated and shocked back to life."

The game was restarted later that evening, with Finland winning 1-0 after Denmark's Pierre Emile Højbjerg missed a penalty that would have likely been taken by Eriksen had he still been on the pitch.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has since claimed Denmark did not want to restart the match.

The father of Denmark and Leicester City's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, admits he didn't think the players had a choice.

Denmark's players have supposedly criticised Uefa for the way they handled the events after only giving them options to restart the game the same day, the following day or to forfeit the match 3-0.

Latest News

See more Latest News

(File photo) G7 leaders pose for pictures a day before beach barbecue

'One rule for them and another for us.' PM accused of hypocrisy over bumper G7 BBQ
Guests sit at a distance from one another ahead of the screening of a film as part of the Berlinale Summer Special film festival (Stefanie Loos/AP)

Germany considers easing mask rules as infections fall

Boris Johnson will lead Monday's Downing Street press conference as he addresses the nation on the next step of lockdown easing..

Lockdown easing: What time is Boris Johnson's announcement today?
A pair are being sought after a football club's defibrillator was vandalised

Watch: Vandals smash football club's defibrillator

Israel PoliticsIsrael’s new prime minister Naftali Bennett shakes hands with outgoing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Knesset session in Jerusalem (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Israel’s new government gets to work after ousting of Benjamin Netanyahu
Men in long term relationships with other men will now be allowed to give blood.

'Historic' NHS rule change allows more gay and bisexual men to give blood

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari challenged the minister over the G7 beach BBQ backlash

'Why are G7 world leaders allowed to have a BBQ on a beach and the public are not?'
Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch live 9am

Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer answers your questions

Dominic Raab: EU are 'lobsided' in approach to Northern Ireland

Dominic Raab: EU are 'lopsided' in approach to Northern Ireland
Frontline worker 'really really proud' to be recognised in Queen's birthday honours

Frontline worker 'really proud' to be recognised in Queen's birthday honours
David Lammy: Fans booing England taking the knee 'a disgrace'

David Lammy: Fans booing England taking the knee 'a disgrace'
Caller demands people offended by 'empire' in honours 'find somewhere else to live'

Caller: People offended by word 'empire' should 'find somewhere else to live'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London