Christian Eriksen vows he 'won't give up' after Euro 2020 collapse

Danish Midfielder Christian Eriksen has said he will not "give up" in his first public words since he collapsed during a Euro 2020 match against Finland. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Danish Midfielder Christian Eriksen has said he will not "give up" in his first public words since he collapsed during a Euro 2020 match against Finland.

In a short statement to fans via his agent, he told Gazzetta dello Sport: "Thank you, I won't give up. I feel better now - but I want to understand what's happened.

"I want to say thank you all for what you did for me."

The 29-year-old Dane was resuscitated after receiving "life-saving heart treatment" on the pitch, Denmark's team doctor Morten Boesen said.

Dr Boesen later confirmed Eriksen was stable having suffered a cardiac arrest and that "he was gone" prior to being resuscitated.

He is in a stable condition and recovering in hospital after collapsing at around the 40-minute mark of Denmark's first Euro 2020 game against Finland.

Attempts to bring back the star midfielder got under way almost immediately on the pitch while play in Copenhagen was temporarily suspended.

The former Tottenham Hotspur footballer, now of Inter Milan, received CPR while his visibly distressed teammates formed a ring around him to prevent spectators and cameras from seeing the urgent treatment.

Eriksen was brought back to life by medical teams and UEFA later confirmed he was "now in hospital and in a stable condition".

His team-mates formed a shield round him while he was being treated on the pitch and Peter Schmeichel is concerned how the incident will impact Denmark's players .

He added: "It's very difficult to say exactly what the longer-term impact will be (for the players) from that experience, which I know having spoken to Kasper was very traumatic for everyone.

"It's a very dramatic scene when someone has to be defibrillated and shocked back to life."

The game was restarted later that evening, with Finland winning 1-0 after Denmark's Pierre Emile Højbjerg missed a penalty that would have likely been taken by Eriksen had he still been on the pitch.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has since claimed Denmark did not want to restart the match.

The father of Denmark and Leicester City's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, admits he didn't think the players had a choice.

Denmark's players have supposedly criticised Uefa for the way they handled the events after only giving them options to restart the game the same day, the following day or to forfeit the match 3-0.