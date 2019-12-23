Christmas travel in London: When is the last tube train and will there be buses?

Hundreds of thousands of commuters, last-minute shoppers and party-goers will be travelling across the capital on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Here is what you need to know.

All I want for Christmas is Tube

The final tube train will be just after midnight on Christmas morning - meaning Christmas Eve party-goers will have to find an alternative way home.

The London Underground will be closed all of Christmas Day while those hardworking TfL staff enjoy time with their families.

Stations around Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park will be very busy and are likely to be exit-only at the busiest times, according to Transport for London (TfL).

Some Tube stations will be exit-only access, including Marble Arch and Hyde Park Corner on Fridays from 7-11pm and weekends from 11am-11pm

Knightsbridge will also be exit-only at the busies times on Friday evenings, weekends and bank holidays.

Bus Midwinter

Buses will be running normal times on Christmas Eve during the day, but no night buses will operate into Christmas Day. where there will be no bus services running at all.

Santa Claus is cyclin' to town

The famous Santander bikes will be free throughout the Christmas period, including Christmas Day. Commuters can make as many 30-minute trips as they like within 24 hours - completely free of charge.

Simply use the code SCXMAS19 to claim your free journeys.

It's the most wonderful taxi (and private hire) of the year

Taxis and private hire vehicles will be available across Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but watch out for those extra charges black cabs and some private hire companies will put on your journey.

Baby it's car outside

With many services down on Christmas Day, some travellers will opt to drive into the Capital.

The usual congestion charge won't be applied on the day.