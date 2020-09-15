City of Louisville to pay several million dollars to Breonna Taylor's mother

15 September 2020, 15:26

A police officer involved in the death of Breonna Taylor will be fired
A police officer involved in the death of Breonna Taylor will be fired. Picture: Family handout

The settlement would be the largest sum paid by the city for a police misconduct case, according to a person who has seen the settlement.

Ms Taylor's fatal shooting by police serving a narcotics warrant at her home sparked months of protests in Louisville and calls nationwide for the officers to be charged.

State attorney general Daniel Cameron is investigating police actions in the March 13 shooting.

The lawsuit, filed in April by her mother, Tamika Palmer, alleged the police used flawed information when they obtained a "no-knock" warrant to enter the black woman's apartment.

Ms Taylor, 26, was shot several times and police found no drugs at her home.

The suit accused three Louisville police officers of blindly firing into Ms Taylor's apartment, striking her several times.

Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was in the apartment with her and fired a single shot that struck an officer in the leg.

He said he did not hear police announce themselves and thought he was guarding against an intruder.

The settlement will include reforms on the handling of warrants by police. The city of Louisville is expected to announce details on Tuesday afternoon.

The largest settlement previously paid in a misconduct case was 8.5 million dollars in 2012, to a man who spent nine years in prison for a crime he did not commit, according to news reports.

