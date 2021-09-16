Cladding CRISIS: Exhausted leaseholders to protest outside Parliament TODAY

16 September 2021, 11:01

Leaseholders are set to descend on the capital to protest against the cladding scandal
Leaseholders are set to descend on the capital to protest against the cladding scandal. Picture: LBC / Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

People whose homes have been blighted by fire safety problems and dangerous cladding will protest outside Parliament on Thursday.

Leaseholders from Manchester, Liverpool and surrounding areas will march on the capital later demanding help from the government over repair bills.

Many have been hit with eye-watering costs for problems they did not know they had upon moving into their properties.

After the Grenfell Tower tragedy four years ago, which left 72 people dead, many buildings were reviewed and found to be encased in potentially lethal cladding, similar to what was used on the North Kensington tower block.

Read more: People stuck in ‘unsellable’ flats months after having cladding removed

Read more: Grenfell - council official 'regrets' not asking about cladding fire safety

Residents across the country have since been left to foot the life-changing bills to remove the material, with little support coming from ministers.

Earlier in the year, campaigners were told early details of the government's cladding loan scheme.

It will offer long-term loans against flats in buildings between 11 and 18 metres tall, capped at £50 a month, to pay to remove dangerous cladding.

However, LBC revealed that the scheme will be included in the already-delayed Building Safety Bill, which could take a year to fully pass and even longer to implement, according to industry experts.

Read more: Loan scheme to remove cladding from low-rises 'could take years to set up'

Read more: Labour hits out at delay to Government's cladding loan scheme

Many residents cannot wait that long, with some facing bankruptcies and evictions, and are taking matters into their own hands by protesting in London on Thursday.

The Leaseholders Together demonstration, which is part of the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign, is set to start at 1pm in Parliament Square.

Campaigners are calling on the government to implement building safety reforms, act faster and fix the injustices they are facing.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is expected to give a speech at around 2pm, two hours before the event wraps up.

Ahead of the protest, Giles Grover, of Manchester Cladiators, said: "It's exhausting really, and that's whether you're a leaseholder, a resident facing the bills, or just worried about your own building.

"You're worried about your life and how you're going to cope with it."

A post on the End Our Cladding Scandal website reads: "Our fight is not just about cladding. It’s about all things leasehold. It’s the thing that ties us all together.

"The rally will see a range of MPs and speakers take to the stage and with your help will send a clear message to Government that enough is enough."

The demonstration falls on the same day as an All-Party Parliamentary Group meeting on leaseholds.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: "We have already introduced legislation to free future leaseholders of the additional costs associated with new leases, and we welcome the Competition Markets Authority’s continued success in securing agreements with developers to remove doubling ground rents for existing leaseholders.

“This will ensure leaseholders are given the fair treatment they deserve, and we strongly urge other developers to follow suit.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emma Raducanu has been reunited with her parents after her historic US Open win

Emma Raducanu REUNITED with parents after HISTORIC US Open win
Sri Lanka elephant trafficking

Sri Lanka conservationists fight elephant smuggling in court

Vladimir Putin appeared via video-link for a meeting

Dozens of inner circle infected with coronavirus, says Putin

An activist displays a placard with a doll representing babies affected by air pollution during a protest outside Central Jakarta District Court

Indonesian court rules president negligent over capital city pollution
M&S chief Archie Norman hinted at the closure of stores in an exclusive interview with LBC on Monday.

M&S blames Brexit and closes 11 French stores days after boss BLASTED EU red tape on LBC
A mother has been charged with the murder of her five-year-old daughter at a home in Ealing, west London.

London mum charged with murder of 5-year-old daughter

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-cops blast police response to Insulate Britain protesters

Ex-cops BLAST police response to Insulate Britain protesters who targeted M25
'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I be head of Ofcom?'

'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I head Ofcom?'
Sacked Gavin Williamson 'was more Sunday League than Premier League'

Gavin Williamson 'was more Sunday League than Premier League'
'Britain NEEDS ISIS bride Begum's help to fight terrorism' - Maajid Nawaz

'Britain NEEDS ISIS bride Begum's help to fight terrorism' - Maajid Nawaz
'This is levelling down': Universal credit caller hits out at benefit cut

'This is levelling down': Universal Credit recipient hits out at benefit cut
Health Secretary won't rule out vaccine passports for the pub

Sajid Javid doesn't rule out vaccine passports for the pub

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London