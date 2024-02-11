Two bodies discovered in River Thames 'not linked' to Abdul Ezedi as police continue hunt for Clapham attack suspect

11 February 2024, 08:26

Police have said it is 'quite likely' suspect Ezedi has gone into the River Thames.
Police have said it is 'quite likely' suspect Ezedi has gone into the River Thames. Picture: Alamy/Met Police

By Emma Soteriou

Two bodies discovered in the River Thames are "not linked" to Abdul Ezedi as police continue their hunt for the Clapham attack suspect.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A Marine Policing Unit began searching the Thames for Ezedi on Saturday morning, after detectives said they believed he may have thrown himself off Chelsea Bridge and drowned.

Two male bodies were found during the hunt but neither were Ezedi's, Scotland Yard said.

The first body was found near HMS Belfast at 10.13am and the other was found less than half an hour later near Limehouse, east London at 10.39am.

Police are now working to identify the bodies so they can inform the next of kin.

Read more: Brianna Ghey murder: LGBTQ+ charities see 'spike' in demand a year on from 'brutal and sadistic' attack

Read more: King Charles breaks silence to thank well-wishers who provided the 'greatest comfort' after his cancer diagnosis

Officers have been chasing the 35-year-old Afghan asylum seeker since Wednesday, January 31, after he doused a mother and her two daughters in a chemical.

Ezedi is now thought to have “gone into the water” and is probably dead after he was last seen on Chelsea Bridge at 11.27pm on the night of the attack last week, according to Met police.

Members of the Metropolitan Police Marine Policing Unit near to Chelsea Bridge
Members of the Metropolitan Police Marine Policing Unit near to Chelsea Bridge. Picture: Alamy

Commander Jon Savell said: "We have spent the last 24 hours meticulously following the CCTV, and it's our main working hypothesis that he's now gone into the water.

"We have looked at all of the available cameras and angles, and with the assistance of Transport for London and CCTV from buses that were travelling over the bridge at the relevant time and there is no sighting of him coming off the bridge."

There is no other CCTV footage of the suspect following his last sighting on the bridge and officers do not believe he has been in contact with anybody else, the force confirmed.

A behavioural psychologist commissioned by the police assessed the footage, who said they believe Ezedi could have killed himself.

Police believe Clapham chemical suspect Abdul Ezedi threw himself into the River Thames

The force said Ezedi may “never” surface if he has gone into the river.

Commander Jon Savell said: "At this time of year, the Thames is very fast flowing, very wide and full of lots of snags.

"It is quite likely that if he has gone in the water, he won't appear for maybe up to a month and it's not beyond possibility that he may never actually surface."

Ezedi “walked with purpose” before walking across the bridge and then “his behaviour visibly” changed, the force added.

"He walks up and down and can be seen leaning over the railings," said a Met spokesman.

Commander Jon Savell said if the suspect did not go into the water, officers would have been confident in finding him.

It comes after officers from the Metropolitan and Northumbria police services executed warrants at addresses associated with the suspect, including his place of work, in the north Tyneside area, the forces announced on Thursday.

Ezedi was last sighted on Chelsea Bridge on the evening of the attack.
Ezedi was last sighted on Chelsea Bridge on the evening of the attack. Picture: PA

Ezedi, from the Newcastle area, allegedly poured a strong alkali on his ex-partner, and her two young children, aged three and eight, on Wednesday January 31 in Clapham, south London.

The woman, who may lose sight in her right eye after being doused with the corrosive liquid, had been in a relationship with Ezedi.

She remains sedated in hospital and is still too ill to speak to police, the force previously confirmed.

Ezedi suffered significant facial injuries in the incident which police previously said could prove fatal if left untreated.

