Decision to let Clapham attack suspect stay in UK 'was margin call influenced by his claim of becoming Christian'

Ezedi was allowed to stay in the UK despite a sexual assault conviction. Picture: Alamy/Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

The decision to allow the Clapham chemical attack suspect to stay in the UK was a "margin call" likely influenced by his claimed conversion to Christianity - as ministers launch a review into how he was allowed to stay in the UK.

Abdul Ezedi was convicted of a sexual assault and twice denied asylum by the Home Office after arriving from Afghanistan.

Yet he was ultimately granted approval to stay when an immigration tribunal heard he had converted to Christianity and a priest vouched he was completely committed to it.

A source told The Times the decision to allow him to remain was "margin call" thought to have been swayed by that claimed conversion.

Ezedi is suspected of being behind a chemical attack in Clapham, south London, on Wednesday that left a 31-year-old mother with likely life-changing injuries.

It's thought she was known to Ezedi, who travelled down from Newcastle to London and is being hunted by police.

Police released new images of Ezedi on Friday. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Her children, aged eight and three, were also hurt but their injuries are not as serious.

Now, ministers are looking into why he was allowed to stay.

Home secretary James Cleverly has demanded to be shown all the details of his case.

It has led to more criticism of the asylum system, with Ezedi having been smuggled into the UK in a lorry in 2016 - then gone on to be convicted of sexual assault and indecent exposure in 2018.

A senior Tory source said: "This is a terrible crime committed by someone who clearly should not have been in the UK.

"This is exactly why we are taking action to reform our asylum system and send illegal immigrants to Rwanda.

Ezedi is suspected of launching an attack in Clapham. Picture: Alamy

"Our new laws passed in the last two years mean serious criminals and illegal immigrants will not be able to claim asylum and stay in the UK — all of which Labour has tried to block, with Sir Keir Starmer himself campaigning to stop the deportations of dangerous foreign criminals."

Rishi Sunak's spokesman said the prime minister does not "think that foreign criminals should be able to stay in the country".

And yesterday, David Johnston, the children and families minister, told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the government wants to end the "merry-go-round" of the asylum system.

"Too often people in the public have seen people be able to frustrate the legal system, keep making legal appeals, eventually claim asylum where it's very unclear that they shouldn’t have been allowed to," he said.

He insisted the Rwanda plan would "remove the ability for people to make endless legal appeals".