Inside how Clapham chemical attack suspect crossed the country and roamed London - and where he fled to

2 February 2024, 17:04

Ezedi was seen on CCTV throughout London. Picture: Met Police

By Will Taylor

The Clapham chemical attack suspect's movements have been mapped out - as police continue the hunt for a man who left a woman and her two young daughters injured.

Abdul Ezedi is accused of throwing a corrosive substance at them in Lessar Avenue, leaving the woman, 31, with likely life-changing injuries.

She is sedated in hospital, while her girls, eight and three, do not have as serious injuries.

Police have now pieced together his movements on Wednesday, which saw him travel down from Newcastle and prowl south London before fleeing north of the Thames - then vanishing on the Tube.

Read more: Last known sighting of Clapham chemical attack suspect as police reveal 'significant evidence' found in raids

12.15am: Ezedi's vehicle is seen in Newcastle, before he travels down to London in the very early hours of the day.

6.30am: Ezedi's vehicle is seen in the Tooting area of south London.

4.30pm: He is spotted in the Croydon area, further south east.

7.25pm: He launches his attack in Clapham, then flees to Clapham South Tube station minutes later.

Ezedi has been captured travelling on the Tube. Picture: Metropolitan Police

8pm: Ezedi is seen at Kings Cross.

8.45pm: CCTV at a Tesco in Caledonian Road records him with significant facial injuries, which should make him easy to spot.

9pm: Ezedi's last known sighting, he is spotted on the Victoria line heading south.

New images of Ezedi have been released on Friday afternoon, as police said they had searched five addresses and uncovered "significant" evidence.

Read more: Minister vows to ‘end asylum merry-go-round’ as Clapham suspect was allowed to stay in UK despite conviction

Commander Jon Savell said: "Following the attack, we know he travelled from Clapham South Underground Station to King's Cross Underground Station and I want to appeal for anyone who may have seen him travelling on this route between 7.30pm and 8pm.

"The latest confirmed sighting of the suspect is at exactly 9pm, when he is seen boarding an underground tube at Kings Cross station on the Victoria line southbound.

Police are hunting Ezedi. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"As you have seen from the image we have released of Abdul Ezedi, he has suffered a serious facial injury. I'm making a direct appeal – hand yourself into police, not only so we can speak to you, but so you can get the urgent medical treatment you obviously need.

"Any members of the public with any information about the attack or the whereabouts of Abdul Ezedi are asked to call 020 7175 2784. I also ask anyone with any video footage, including video doorbell or dashboard cameras to please contact us immediately.

"I would also like to reiterate the fact that if you see Ezedi, call 999 immediately. He should NOT be approached."

