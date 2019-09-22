Attempts To Reinstate Key "Socialist" Clause Of Labour's Constitution Rejected

22 September 2019, 12:45

Attempts To Reinstate Key "Socialist" Clause Of Labour's Constitution Rejected. Picture: PA

A rule change aimed at restoring the original wording of Clause IV, pushed by some members at the party's annual conference in Brighton, has been rejected.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) rejected the motion because they would prefer a working group to revise it.

The full breakdown of the results was posted by a Labour campaign group for Clause 4.

